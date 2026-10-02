Photos: Oliver Symons Shares WAKE UP, Anthem About Love, Youth and Freedom
The Antwerp-born artist, who previously produced for BAZART, splits time between Belgium and Los Angeles with cinematic production.
Oliver Symons has released 'Wake Up,' an anthem about love, youth and freedom, via Los Angeles label Maison Arts. The Antwerp-born, LA-shaped artist, producer and songwriter opens the next chapter of a breakthrough in 2026, following Belgium's national radio station Studio Brussel's most-played record 'Looper' and the confessional 'What Is Happening?'.
Oliver Symons returns with 'Wake up' via Los Angeles label Maison Arts. It is his most open-hearted release yet: an anthem about love, youth and freedom, and about the moment you stop waiting for life to begin.
Where 'What Is Happening?' turned inward, 'Wake up' throws the windows open. Symons keeps the melancholy that has become his signature, but lets it rise into something euphoric. His intimate, close-mic'd vocal sits inside layered, cinematic production built for both late-night headphones and festival fields.
At its heart is a chorus that captures the song's reckless, all-in spirit:
Bring out the guns and
Every one of your toys
Every girl, every boy
Honey I would risk it all
We will never be this young
Every night on this road
My head on your heart and explode
Honey I would risk it all
We will never be this young
The single arrives as a global rollout gets underway, and marks the point where 2026 and going into 2027 become the time Oliver Symons steps fully into the spotlight. Now signed to Maison Arts, Symons is bridging his two homes of Belgium and Los Angeles with a prolific 2026–2027 release schedule.
About Oliver Symons
Symons first made his name as the main producer and a member of Bazart, the Benelux band that commands arenas and major festivals across Belgium and the Netherlands. Alongside the band, he launched a solo project under his own name: more electronic, producer-led, and centred on his songwriting and distinctive vocal delivery.
Splitting his time between Antwerp and Los Angeles, Symons blends European melancholy with the cinematic textures of the LA writing scene. Collaborations with Alessandro Buccellati (Lily Allen, SZA), Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks) and, most recently, Nathan Boddy (James Blake, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress) have shaped a sound that balances intimacy with layered, modern production.
His debut EP landed in early 2025, and tracks such as 'Room 74', 'Remedy' and 'Time' built fast momentum. His live reputation grew just as quickly, with a standout set at UK's The Great Escape and a European tour supporting Warhaus. In October 2025, he sold out his first headline solo show at Brussels' Ancienne Belgique, a defining night for the project.
About Maison Arts
Maison Arts is a boutique record label & music publishing company based in Los Angeles whose focus is to bring a modern approach to the music business.
The label describes itself as a dynamic team with strong backgrounds in management, publishing, marketing, record label management, live and touring, committed to providing comprehensive support from A&R feedback to sample clearance, distribution, synch pitching, DSP pitching, marketing rollout plans and execution, social strategy and beyond.
Maison Arts was founded by music executives Simon Kessler, John Scholz, and Tyler Goldberg, three music veterans who came together to build a home for creators and lend their unique experience to help develop careers. Scholz, Goldberg and Kessler are joined by Label General Manager & Head of Marketing Maya Michaelian, and Director of A&R and Creative Operations Arielle Tindel. The company is partnered with Kobalt Music Group for publishing administration, and The Orchard for records distribution.
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