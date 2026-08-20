Photos: Felix Antonio to Release FELIX ANTONIO & THE SEA EP on InFiné

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Felix Antonio, the latest addition to the InFiné roster, will release Felix Antonio & The Sea, a seven-track indie-folk EP, on September 18. The record marks a new chapter for the Normandy-born, Paris-based singer-songwriter, following several years spent fronting indie-pop band Silk Skin Lovers, whose music accumulated several million streams worldwide.











In 2024, Felix Antonio began developing his solo project with the independently released EP Simpler Times. His songwriting caught the attention of InFiné, leading to a new collaboration that now takes shape with Felix Antonio & The Sea.

The sea runs through all seven tracks of the EP, both as a physical landscape and as a metaphor for renewal. It represents a place of escape from an increasingly oppressive world — somewhere to step away from noise, reconnect with the elements and return to something simpler and more essential.

Musically, Felix Antonio works within an indie-folk framework that brings together contemporary and classic influences, from Damien Rice and James Blake to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His songwriting carries a certain timelessness, while the production gives it a distinctly present-day character: finely detailed arrangements, acoustic textures, subtle field recordings and carefully placed electronic elements.

The record also reflects a personal shift. After the end of Silk Skin Lovers, Felix Antonio began questioning the patterns, attachments and expectations that had shaped his early adult life. Felix Antonio & The Sea documents that process of letting go and finding a more open, honest and sensitive way of writing.

That transformation can be heard in the music itself. The harmonies become more open, the compositions increasingly lean towards major keys, and the melancholy that runs through his lyrics is gradually balanced by a sense of hope. For Felix Antonio, optimism is not naïveté: it can be a political choice, and refusing cynicism can become an act of resistance.

Tracklist

1. questions

2. it's over, I'm sober

3. Waiting for the Sun to Rise

4. tired

5. when you're leaving

6. The Sea (Instrumental)

7. Rolling Down the Road

There is something almost nostalgic in the record, but not nostalgic for a specific era. Rather, it asks what a generation raised in an intensely digital world might take from the ideals of the past — and what a contemporary, quieter form of flower power might look like today.

With Felix Antonio & The Sea, Felix Antonio introduces a body of work rooted in folk and indie pop, but shaped by a broader search for simplicity, freedom and connection. It is a record about stepping away from the noise, making space for change, and choosing hope without denying the darkness around it.

'Rolling Down the Road' is a nostalgic folk song about fleeting summer love, cherished memories, and the possibility of a shared future.

'Waiting for the Sun to Rise' is a warm, nostalgic folk song capturing the rush of summer love, open roads, and memories that linger.

'when you're leaving' is a piano-led indie-folk song about the quiet disorientation of separation and learning to face absence.

The Artist: Felix Antonio

Born in Normandy in 2001, Felix Antonio grew up in a musical family and started playing music at an early age, learning clarinet, piano and guitar and singing in a choir as a child. His teenage years were shaped by new wave, Britpop and folk, before he moved to Paris at 17 and formed indie-pop band Silk Skin Lovers. The band released music that went on to gather several million streams worldwide before disbanding in 2023.

Felix Antonio then turned his attention to his own songwriting. In early 2024, he independently released his debut EP, Simpler Times, a seven-track collection that introduced his understated, melodic approach and distinctive voice. The record caught the attention of French label InFiné, with whom he is now developing his solo project.

On September 18, Felix Antonio will release Felix Antonio & The Sea, his first EP on InFiné. The record brings together songs written around different shades of solitude, love and uncertainty, while showcasing the range of his songwriting and arrangements.

The EP includes 'Waiting for the Sun to Rise', his first single for InFiné, a folk-pop ballad built around the promise of staying together through loneliness, doubt and distance. 'Rolling Down the Road' offers another side of Felix Antonio's writing, with a more open, road-worn feel and a melody that highlights his instinct for simple, memorable songwriting.

Across the EP, Felix Antonio moves between acoustic instrumentation and more expansive arrangements, leaving space for his voice and lyrics to carry the songs. Felix Antonio & The Sea marks the beginning of his collaboration with InFiné and introduces an artist with a clear sense of songwriting, somewhere between folk, indie pop and the more atmospheric side of contemporary alternative music.

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