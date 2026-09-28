Photos: OUT IN FRONT to Support LEAP on Fall North American Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Los Angeles-based alt-rock trio OUT IN FRONT has announced a fresh set of tour dates with UK alt-rock band LEAP across North America next month. Last month, the group shared the punchy, heartfelt track 'Medicine,' out now with its music video via AWAL, and most recently supported alt-rock artist Charlotte Sands on tour.

'Medicine' came together quickly in the days following lead vocalist and primary songwriter Madie Renner forgetting her father's birthday. The song explores the feelings of selfishness and disconnectedness that come with prioritizing oneself in pursuit of a dream. Renner shares, 'It came together really fast–in three hours–one of the fastest songs we've ever made. It poured out of me after forgetting my dad's birthday on tour and feeling so terrible. It was a reality check moment that punched me in the gut.'

On the song's bassline, Renner adds, 'We felt like we were missing a bass-driven track on the project, so we called up our bass player, Ryen, and he came in with this nostalgic, groovy riff that became the foundation of the song. It was one of those rare moments where everything just clicked with producer Joel Ferber.'

Ultimately, it's a reminder to be present. ''Medicine' is about longing for the simplicity of childhood, when life felt lighter, happiness came naturally, and the world didn't feel so heavy. It's a reminder to look up and not let life's pace steal the joy that's right in front of us.'

The accompanying video, co-directed by Noa Volk and the band, looks behind the curtain at life on the road. Volk shares, 'The 'Medicine' music video shows what tour is really like for an up and coming band. Missing home, friends moving on, and wondering if you're doing the right thing are side effects of pursing what you're meant to do. Chasing a dream is really hard out on the road but doing it with your family and best friends makes it so much easier; 'Medicine' embodies just that.'

Madie Renner, Isaiah Volk, and Ryen Wagner met in 2024 as tennis coaches. After bonding over music, the trio quickly began writing songs and playing live shows together, fully DIY. Now known for their electric live show and anthemic choruses, OUT IN FRONT has become a band to watch, racking up millions of streams to date, including 4M+ on fan favorite 2025 single, 'fLoAT.' They've supported some of their favorite bands including Yellowcard, The All-American Rejects, Sublime, AJR, Wet Leg, and more. After a recent signing to AWAL and a string of shows with Charlotte Sands, they promise much more to come.

OUT IN FRONT Live Supporting LEAP North America Fall 2026

September 30 - The Parish at House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

October 3 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

October 4 - Baba Yaga - Seattle, WA

October 6 - The Pearl on Main - Midvale, UT

October 7 - Marquis - Denver, CO

October 9 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

October 10 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

October 11 - Ace of Cups - Columbus, OH

October 13 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

October 15 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA

October 16 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

October 17 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

About Out In Front

OUT IN FRONT is an LA-based alternative rock band that blends guitars, dynamic drums, emotionally-charged vocals and hooks fluently. Madie Renner, Isaiah Volk, and Ryen Wagner have carved out a sound that's dually powerful and vulnerable, anthemic and gritty, while maintaining its Southern California roots.

Madie Renner, lead singer and rhythm guitarist, grew up in Iowa and studied Songwriting at Belmont University in Nashville. She later moved to LA after graduation with nothing but a guitar and a drive to do something great. She got a job at a local country club coaching tennis, where by kismet, she met Isaiah Volk. Isaiah, a former Division 1 tennis player, pilot, and talented drummer, had been looking for a way to bring his musical passions to the forefront. They set up a few jam sessions with fellow coworker, Ryen Wagner, Isaiah's former college teammate, on the bass. The energy instantly clicked and their shared musical language was already there, without it needing to be named. OUT IN FRONT came to life shortly after.

Known for their high energy and passion filled performances, OUT IN FRONT has been fortunate enough to play with some of their favorite artists, including Yellowcard, Wet Leg, The All-American Rejects, Sublime, AJR, Bryce Vine, Joyce Manor and The Paradox. Recently signed to Sony/AWAL, OUT IN FRONT is about to release their first single under their umbrella. Having grown an active social media presence and being known for their smashing performances, OUT IN FRONT is just getting started.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Day | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Jacqueline Day | Download hi-res image

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 08 Hrs 43 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me