Photos: LEAP Release New Single "BLOODLINES," World Tour to Launch Sept 30

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

British alt-pop rockers LEAP, currently on the cover of Rock Sound, have released new single 'Bloodlines' — their first for their new home of Epitaph Records.

Photo Credit: Jaw Midnight - Download Hi-Res Images

















'Bloodlines is our first single since our debut album last year, and it's the first thing we wrote after we wrapped that record,' says Jacky. 'A lot has changed for us in the past year, and this track kinda feels like it captures the madness of that journey a bit. It's a song about that cosmic pull that keeps bringing you back to someone no matter how toxic, but it's still got that playful side, like we're celebrating the chaos. We've been writing loads, so we cannot wait to start releasing music again, and this single feels like the start of something new.'

The band will embark on their first-ever WORLD TOUR this fall. This follows over 60,000 tickets sold across the UK, Europe and a previous, sold-out debut US tour. The band has shared summer stages with some of the biggest acts, including appearances at BLUDFEST, Pinkpop, Sziget, All Points East and soon to be at Aftershock. LEAP are taking their explosive live show to new heights worldwide.

The success of their self-released top 10 debut album Entropy is rather impressive; it received tastemaker support from NME, Kerrang, Rock Sound, Rolling Stone, BBC Radio1 and more, gained over 90 million global streams, and ensured a summer packed with festivals.

About LEAP

After signing to Capitol and Sony Records with his previous project, lead-singer Jacky got a taste of the limelight, both sweet and sour. The false highs of an unsustainable platform soon gave way to unbearable lows, and living with bi-polar disorder, he descended into an extended manic episode. Following countless run-ins with the police and ambulance services, Jacky was eventually sectioned in a psychiatric institution. Sedated and incarcerated for months, he was later released to the news that his project had been dropped by all labels, management, and publisher. Empty months of deep depression followed, before his father committed suicide in Edinburgh, plunging him further into unimaginable depths of mental trauma. Inspired by his father's words, 'Don't flinch. Whatever it is, face it head on. LEAP,' he started writing again and recruited friends to join him in this cathartic process.

Consisting of Jack 'Jacky' Scott, Hector 'Heccy' Cottam (drums), Declan 'Deccy' Brown (bass), and Adam 'The Pixie' Mason (guitar), LEAP independently released their debut album Entropy in fall 2025. A raw sonic purge born from the band's collective pain and their fans' shared angst, Entropy climbed to Top 20 on German Official Charts and Top 10 in Austria. The sound may be dark at times, the lyrics almost always, but at its core, LEAP is a wholesome message of raucous hope, and people want to be a part of it. Jacky adds, 'I actually love replying to the deep messages from fans. It gets heavy sometimes, but the thought of helping someone through their trauma just by sharing mine or knowing that something positive is coming out of the sstorm I've been through. I'd much rather that than it all be for nothing.'

LEAP's trajectory from tumultuous beginnings to breakout success shows no signs of slowing and have now signed to Epitaph Records.

US Tour Dates

Sept 30 - The Parish - Anaheim, CA

Oct 1 - Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

Oct 3 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 4 - Baba Yaga - Seattle, WA SOLD OUT

Oct 6 - Warehouse On Pearl - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 7 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

Oct 9 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

Oct 10 - Sub T - Chicago, IL SOLD OUT

Oct 11 - Ace Of Cups - Columbus, OH

Oct 13 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON SOLD OUT

Oct 15 - Sonia - Cambridge, MA

Oct 16 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT

Oct 17 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

EU Tour Dates

Nov 2 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen

Nov 4 - Fabrik – Hamburg SOLD OUT

Nov 5 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne

Nov 9 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt

Nov 10 - Hirsch – Nuremberg SOLD OUT

Nov 15 - E-Werk - Freiburg

Nov 16 - Dynamo - Zurich

Nov 17 - Magazzini Generali - Milan

Nov 19 - Halle 02 - Heidelberg

Nov 22 - Muffathalle - Munich

Nov 23 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig

Nov 25 - Capitol - Hannover

Nov 27 - Melkweg - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

Nov 28 - Les Etoiles - Paris SOLD OUT

UK Tour Dates

Nov 30 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham

Dec 1 - Gorilla - Manchester

Dec 2 - The Key Club – Leeds SOLD OUT

Dec 4 - Electric Ballroom - London

Dec 6 - Thekla – Bristol SOLD OUT

Dec 7 - King Tuts – Glasgow SOLD OUT

Dec 9 - The Grand Social - Dublin



Photo Credit: Jaw Midnight - Download Hi-Res Images

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...