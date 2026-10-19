Photos: Nicole Moudaber Releases Two-Track EP on MOODCOLLECTIVE

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Nicole Moudaber has returned to her MoodCollective imprint with a two-track EP, 'She Loves My Music feat. POSITIVV / Think About You,' which is out now.

With her latest offering, Nicole channels the rhythmic, dancefloor-focused energy that has become synonymous with MoodCollective. The two-track release sees the label boss dive further into the groove-driven house and tech-house sounds at the heart of her rapidly evolving label.

'She Loves My Music / Think About You' continues Nicole's exploration beyond the harder-edged techno for which she has long been celebrated, bringing another dimension of her musical identity firmly to the fore.

'I've always wanted to connect with Nigeria through my music, but I was waiting for it to happen in the right way. Then Olabode sent me an email with a couple of vocal takes. When I found out he was from Ibadan, the city where I was born, and heard the vocal, it felt like a sign. We had to make something together. There's something special about reconnecting with where you come from through music, and this felt exactly like that. What came out of it completely exceeded my expectations. That bassline, the groove, and his vocal hitting in that break just became magic. I've been playing it in my sets and every single time, the room comes alive. So I guess she really does love my music.' Nicole Moudaber

Speaking about their collaboration, POSITIVV added: 'Working with Nicole on this record has been an incredible experience. I love how she took the original idea and transformed it with her own Signature Sound while keeping the emotion and spirit of the vocal intact. I was blown away the first time I heard the finished versions. Hearing people go crazy when Nicole plays it makes me even more excited for what's ahead. I'm truly grateful to be part of this release.

Never one to view electronic music through rigid genre boundaries, Nicole's sets have always moved between shades of techno, house and tech house and MoodCollective gives that versatility a permanent home.

With 'She Loves My Music feat. POSITIVV / Think About You,' Nicole brings the focus back to her own productions, delivering two cuts shaped around the fundamental principles on which MoodCollective was built: rhythm, energy and the shared experience of the dancefloor.





NICOLE MOUDABER









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