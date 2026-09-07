Photos: Nicole Moudaber Delivers New Single BODY AND SOUL on MADMINDS

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Nicole Moudaber has released new track 'Body and Soul,' out now via Layton Giordani's imprint MADMINDS.





NICOLE MOUDABER









Marking almost exactly one year since Giordani launched the New York-based imprint in partnership with Armada Music, 'Body And Soul' sees Moudaber deliver a groove-laden cut that feels right at home on the label.

Built around playful, funky female vocals, stabbing synth lines and an ever-escalating energy, 'Body And Soul' layers rolling percussion and driving low-end grooves beneath infectious vocal hooks, creating a track that continually builds momentum while retaining the swing and personality associated with her productions.

The release also marks a friendship forged through years on the global club circuit. Having shared stages and delivered numerous acclaimed back-to-back performances together around the world, Nicole and Layton have developed a mutual respect behind the decks. 'Body And Soul' brings that connection full circle as Nicole makes her debut on MADMINDS with one of the label's most groove-led releases to date.

'This one has been living in my box for months. I've been testing it at selected shows and waiting for the right moment. When I finally sent it to Layton, I knew he'd get it. Ten minutes later he messaged me saying he wanted it for his label. The vocal nods to that classic New York house sound, while the groove keeps it fresh, sexy and built for today's dance floor. Nothing about this release was forced. It all happened naturally, found the right home and now it's finally ready for the world' Nicole Moudaber

Arriving at the height of summer festival season, 'Body And Soul' is primed to become a standout in DJ sets worldwide, delivering a combination of groove, tension and peak-time impact.

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