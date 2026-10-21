Photos: NORTHLANE Release New Single DEATHWISH Ahead of ANEMOIA Album
The track serves as a companion to previous single CRUCIFIED, zooming in on destructive self-centeredness through layers of synths and crushing breakdowns.
Australian heavyweights Northlane have released 'Deathwish,' a new single serving as the fourth preview of their upcoming seventh studio album Anemoia, out everywhere November 27th via independent release.
'Deathwish' picks up where previous single 'Crucified' left off, painting a stark portrait of selfishness and the destructive consequences of unchecked self-importance. Driven by layers of synths, soaring clean vocals in the chorus, and a massively crushing breakdown, the track turns the lens inward, questioning whether these tendencies have become an inescapable part of who we are.
'A companion song to 'Crucified,' but where that song surveys the landscape, 'Deathwish' zooms in on the individual. It's written from the first-person perspective of someone who is entirely unwilling to listen - convinced of their own reality, blind to anyone else's. I'm the centre of the universe / I'm blind to what you need,' explains singer Marcus Bridge. 'The lyrics aren't self-referential, but it communicates an understanding of the psychology well enough to inhabit it, and the chorus turns the lens slightly inward: am I the one that's cursed? I know it's all I've come to be.'
Executive produced by Jordan Fish, the idea for Anemoia was sparked by a mind-altering set from UK producer and DJ Evian Christ, which inspired songwriter/guitarist Jon Deiley to explore how trance - in all its emotional intensity and physical scale - could work naturally with guitars and the catharsis of heavy music. Throughout the album, Northlane's hallmark electronic metal takes on many forms, shapeshifting through euphoric trance, seismic breakdowns, brain-bending grooves, drum-and-bass, jungle and pop, coalescing into Northlane's own sonic singularity.
Following on from their #1 album Obsidian (2022), Anemoia toys with the concept of feeling nostalgia for a time or place one has never known. The nostalgic yearning coursing through Anemoia opens up a dichotomy of darkness and light that underpins the record. Buoyed by the sense of freedom in eras past, there's a light and carefree energy running through tracks like the bright Britpop-tinged 'Start Again,' the 2000s cheekiness of 'CUT_it', the kinetic exhilaration of 'Evian,' and widescreen interplay between Bridge and guest vocalist Rory Rodriguez (Dayseeker) on the album's title track.
'There's darkness here, but it's not nihilism - and there's hope, but it's not naivety,' adds Bridge. 'We weren't interested in writing a record that projects something beyond ourselves with a prophetic statement, or pretending the world is better than it is. What we made instead is something that feels like it was written by real people living through the same experience as everyone else.'
Northlane is continuing their momentum with a UK and Europe tour supporting Dayseeker, followed by the band returning to North America for a headlining run in support of Anemoia. Tickets can be purchased at northlaneband.com.
More than 15 years into their career, Northlane continue to stand at the forefront of heavy music globally with a singular sound that shifts the genre's landscape with every release. With multiple chart-topping albums, awards and over 500 million streams, the band has built a legacy defined by the restless pursuit of innovation. On Anemoia, they have not chosen between the worlds that shaped them - they have finally found where they meet.
Tracklist
1. Pierce The Sky
2. NEED2FEEL
3. Crucified
4. Deathwish
5. Evian
6. CUT_it
7. S∈GA
8. The Otherside
9. Start Again
10. Anemoia (Feat. Dayseeker)
Northlane Tour Dates
November 28 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill *
November 29 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill *
December 1 - Leeds, UK - Project House *
December 2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 1 *
December 3 - Bristol, UK - The Prospect Building *
December 5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *
December 6 - Brixton, UK - O2 Academy Brixton *
December 8 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre *
December 9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1 *
December 10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol *
December 12 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima *
December 13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt *
December 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar *
December 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle - Kultfabrik *
December 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *
February 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
February 13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
February 14 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
February 16 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
February 17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
February 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
February 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
February 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
February 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
February 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
February 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
February 28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
March 2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
March 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
March 5 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
March 6 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
March 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
March 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
March 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand @ The Complex
March 13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
March 14 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
March 15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
March 17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
March 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
* Supporting Dayseeker
Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd
Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd
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