Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Mya Mehmi Signs to Dialled In Records, Releases Debut EP M1
The self-taught producer and DJ explores atmospheric R&B and candid storytelling on her first full-length project.
British-Punjabi artist, producer and DJ Mya Mehmi has announced her signing to Dialled In Records and her debut EP M1, out 27th November.
Written and produced entirely in her North London flat, the seven-track project pairs atmospheric R&B with candid accounts of loneliness, desire and a relationship with a partner unwilling to love her openly. First single 'Still Feel Sad' and its accompanying music video are out today.
Born in Bradford, raised in Leicester and London-based since she was 17, Mya calls herself a 'motorway baby'. The road connecting those places gives M1 its name, while the familiar journey becomes a way of understanding the people and patterns she keeps returning to, even when she knows they aren't good for her. That same personal perspective shapes her DIY underground ethos: a self-taught producer, Mya extends her creative control beyond the music to the visuals she shoots, directs and edits herself, building a world entirely on her own terms.
At the centre is a voice Mya spent years trying to hide. Before transitioning, she would lower her singing voice and smooth out its inflections, afraid of sounding too 'girly.' 'I didn't realise how much jumping through hoops I was doing,' she says. On M1, she lets those inflections through, her vocals hypnotic and unguarded.
'Still Feel Sad' opens the project with the feeling of an afterparty that has gone on too long. Gritty and haunting, it explores the loneliness that can persist even when you're surrounded by love and things appear to be falling into place. Its closing spoken passage moves between vulnerability and dry humour, questioning whether friendship, success or getting everything you want can ever guarantee happiness. The single arrives with a music video Mya shot and edited herself.
Speaking about M1, Mya says: 'Produced and written by myself in the solitude of my North London flat, this project is the most vulnerable I have ever been in my music. Facing many sides of myself, I have tried to be as honest as possible about my good, bad and ugly. Ultimately, I hope it makes people like me feel brave, desirable and most importantly less alone.'
Mya's signing builds on a creative practice spanning music, nightlife and conversation, with live performances at COLORS: Tones of London, Maiden Voyage and Dialled In's own festival. As a co-producer of Pxssy Palace, she has helped shape spaces centring Black and brown queer and trans communities, while her podcast Straight No Chaser explores relationships and the world around her from her perspective as a British-Punjabi trans woman.
Last year, Mya appeared on Glamour UK's 2025 Women of the Year group cover, with further features in Vogue India, Huck, DAZED and BRICKS. Her debut single 'Parivaar (Interlude)' saw her become the first trans woman featured on the BBC Asian Network music playlist in 2023, a milestone covered by BBC News.
With M1, Mya brings that voice into her first full body of work. Her signing reflects Dialled In Records' commitment to showcasing the breadth of South Asian artistry across regions and sounds, joining a roster that includes British-Pakistani producer Ahadadream and India-based multidisciplinary collective EXCISE DEPT, whose work spans ambient and alternative music.
Photo Credit: Heavn @heavn.bbcake
Photo Credit: Heavn @heavn.bbcake
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