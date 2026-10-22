Photos: Momo Boyd Releases 'Cold Hands' Video, Announces European Tour

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Momo Boyd has released the official music video for 'Cold Hands,' a black-and-white visual for the soulful track that examines vulnerability, emotional self-preservation, and the fear of being left behind. The video places the weight of the song's emotions front and center, reflecting the tension between wanting to let someone in and preparing for them to leave. As Boyd reckons with how past experiences shape her ability to trust and commit, 'Cold Hands' captures the struggle of learning to live with uncertainty without letting it dictate the future.

Earlier this year, Boyd released her debut EP, Miss Michigan, a genre-shifting collection that moves between folk, Americana, rock, and R&B while exploring love, independence, and emotional vulnerability. On 'Big Country,' she pairs country-tinged pop with a restless search for connection, while 'American Love Song' reimagines gospel through a meditation on love and the independence she refuses to sacrifice. As Complex noted, 'Boyd's shape-shifting, or rather genre-shifting ability remains rooted in her love for rock music and its Black roots.'

The project earned coverage from Essence, Rolling Stone, The FADER, The Guardian, and Billboard, with The FADER claiming 'Oops' as a hit. The track also marked a career milestone for Boyd, earning her first solo entry on the Billboard charts with a debut at No. 36 on the Rhythmic Airplay chart.

Boyd will bring Miss Michigan to audiences across Europe on her solo tour, kicking off October 28 in Copenhagen, Denmark, before joining Infinity Song for their World Tour II beginning November 7 in Manchester, UK. The run will take her to cities including London, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and Istanbul, bringing her genre-spanning sound to stages across the continent.

As a member of Infinity Song, Momo Boyd has been part of the group's rise to international recognition, building a global audience through their music, viral success, and touring. Now stepping forward as a solo artist, Boyd is establishing her own identity at the intersection of alternative R&B, rock, and Americana, bringing a distinct perspective to a musical landscape that increasingly rewards artists who move fluidly across genres. Her debut EP, Miss Michigan, marks a new chapter in that evolution, introducing a more personal dimension to her songwriting while showcasing the range of her artistry.

Beyond the EP, Boyd appears alongside Kendrick Lamar on Baby Keem's CA$INO track 'Good Flirts,' which peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart. She has also delivered solo performances for COLORS and VEVO Studios, in addition to appearing on NPR's Tiny Desk with Infinity Song. She has been spotlighted by Rolling Stone, NME, NBC, and Interview Magazine, That Good Sh*t, graced the cover of Medicine Box, and earned co-signs from SZA, Ravyn Lenae, and Willow Smith.

With Miss Michigan, Momo builds on the global platform she helped establish with Infinity Song while introducing a solo vision shaped by her own musical instincts, perspective, and range.

Miss Michigan Tracklist

1. Cold Hands ft. Infinity Song

2. Strong ft. Infinity Song

3. Big Country ft. Infinity Song

4. She's A Sweetheart ft. Infinity Song

5. Second Best ft. Infinity Song

6. American Love Song ft. Infinity Song

7. Oops ft. Infinity Song

Momo Boyd Miss Michigan EU Tour

October 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Rust

October 30 – Brussels, Belgium | Botanique

October 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Paradiso (London Calling Festival)

November 2 – Berlin, Germany | Prachtwerk

November 3 – London, UK | The Lower Third

November 4 – Dublin, Ireland | The Sugar Club

November 5 – Paris, France | Badaboum (Pitchfork Music Festival)

Infinity Song World Tour II

November 7 – Manchester, UK | Academy 2

November 8 – London, UK | Roundhouse

November 10 – Brussels, Belgium | Botanique

November 11 – Rotterdam, Netherlands | BIRD

November 12 – Paris, France | La Gaîté Lyrique

November 14 – Lyon, France | Epicerie Moderne

November 15 – Zurich, Switzerland | Plaza

November 17 – Cologne, Germany | Kulturkirche

November 18 – Hamburg, Germany | Mojo Club

November 19 – Berlin, Germany | Säälchen

November 21 – Istanbul, Turkey | Blind

Photo Credit: Xavier Marshall













Photo Credit: Xavier Marshall

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