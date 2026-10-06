Future Releases 'Build A Bitch' Music Video Directed by Cole Bennett

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Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist Future has released the music video for 'Build A Bitch,' directed by Cole Bennett. Shot in stark black-and-white, the visual follows Future as he uses animatronics to construct his ideal woman. The robot was assembled from salvaged pieces of the Rock-afire Explosion, the cult-favorite animatronic band of the 1980s.

'Build A Bitch' appears on The Real Me, Future's 12th No. 1 album. The release also made history on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, becoming Future's 17th No. 1 title and tying him with Drake and The Temptations for the most chart-toppers by any artist since the ranking launched in 1965. Momentum continued last month as the single 'California Girls' climbed to No. 1 at U.S. Urban Radio. Next month, Future will hit the Camp Flog Gnaw stage for one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend.

The Real Me marks a significant moment in Future's catalog — his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work that strips back the mythology to reveal the man behind it. This album finds Future turning inward, delivering some of his most candid and ambitious music to date. The album follows MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

You can stream The Real Me here.

About Future

Future is an Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer. He went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence felt from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his quintuple-platinum banger 'Jumpman' (with Drake). He has collected 3 GRAMMY AWARDS, dozens of multi-platinum certifications, and reached rarified air as one of only a handful of rappers to achieve Diamond status for 2020's 'Life Is Good' [ft. Drake], affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all time. He also carved out a place in the history books as 'the first artist to release two Billboard 200 number ones in consecutive weeks.' Along the way, he adorned the covers of Billboard, Clash, GQ ('the best rapper alive'), Rolling Stone, The Source, XXL, and more in addition to delivering show-stopping performances on Saturday Night Live and Ellen.

In 2019, he garnered his first GRAMMY AWARD in the category of 'Best Rap Performance' for 'King's Dead' alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. In 2022, Kanye West sought him out as Executive Producer on the headline-making Donda 2 in addition to appearing on two tracks. He also pulled up on Gunna's 'Pushin P' with Young Thug, appearing on yet another chart-busting banger. Future looked ahead again on his ninth full-length and eighth #1 album, I Never Liked You, in 2022, which saw him take home another GRAMMY Award for 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' for the Hot 100 #1 single 'WAIT FOR U' featuring Drake and Tems. In 2024, he leveled up once again with back-to-back #1 albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU in collaboration with Metro Boomin, lighting culture on fire with the #1 single 'Like That' featuring Kendrick Lamar. He continues his prolific run with MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was officially certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Photo Credit: Derrick Pierre



Photo Credit: Derrick Pierre

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