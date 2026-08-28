Will Swinton Releases New Single YOU'LL ALWAYS BE MINE

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Alternative artist Will Swinton has released 'You'll Always Be Mine,' a new single described as combining intimate vocals with a stadium-ready sound. While recent singles have found the New Zealand artist down bad for love or hard up in its aftermath, his latest explores heartache from a different angle: he'll never be ready to let go, but he knows when it's time to say goodbye. The single is out via 10K Projects / Capitol Records.

Swinton's new single arrives just days after he and his band wrapped his headlining North American tour. He also made his U.S. festival debut at Lollapalooza, where he performed 'You'll Always Be Mine' and recorded a rehearsal video for his earlier song 'Slowly.' Swinton is also featured in the new Summer '26 issue of Wonderland Magazine, guest edited by Miley Cyrus.

Reuniting Swinton with collaborators Paul Phamous and Ethan Schneiderman, 'You'll Always Be Mine' grows from a guitar riff and soft vocals to a driving four-four stomp and thrumming bass. On the hook, Swinton sings: 'I don't wanna let you go, this feeling I just can't fight / You're somebody else's love, just know that you're still mine.'

'You'll Always Be Mine' continues a run of releases for Swinton, who has been processing heavy feelings through songs that capture the complexities of romance gone wrong. At the top of July, he shared 'Hate My Guts,' while May brought 'Only One,' about being hopelessly strung out on love. Before that was February's 'Better Off' — a song that wrestles with the choice to let go of a relationship — and 'Find a Way.'

Taken together, the new songs find Swinton building on the sound of his breakout December EP. As Swinton told Behind the Blinds in a recent feature, 'I spent the whole of 2025 finding a sound that I love, and I'm excited to release it into the world.'

Swinton's profile rose across 2025. Shortly after he wrapped his debut run of U.S. headline shows, Kelly Clarkson performed a surprise 'Kellyoke' cover of his song 'Flames' on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She also told her audience, 'If you haven't heard his music yet, there is no time like the present. Look him up!' Last May, after opening for Myles Smith in Auckland, Swinton was pulled back onstage for an impromptu duet of Smith's song 'Stargazing.'

Due to fan demand, Swinton closed out last year by updating his song 'Daydream,' pairing vocals with guitar in the 'Daydream (Stripped)' video. His momentum continued into 2026, starting with him supporting The Kid Laroi at the Australian Open. He then played arenas opening the Australian leg of mgk's lost americana tour, and the pair sang mgk's 'papercuts' together. He also recorded a live cover of U2's 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.'

Swinton also made his Paris Fashion Week runway debut this summer walking for 424. He was then called back to Paris to perform the opening party for James Perse's new flagship shop.

Photo Credit: Jason Renaud



Photo Credit: Jason Renaud

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