Photos: Michael Bibi Collaborates With Baby Tate on 'Feel This Grip'

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Michael Bibi returns this month with 'Feel This Grip', a heavyweight new collaboration with Atlanta artist Baby Tate, arriving 11th September via Warner.

Photo Credit: Francesco Luigi Scotti











Built for dark rooms and packed dancefloors, 'Feel This Grip' pairs Bibi's signature rolling low-end and hypnotic percussion with Baby Tate's commanding vocal presence. The result is a stomping warehouse groove that builds pressure from the first beat and doesn't let up.

The release continues Bibi's run of standout hits, further cementing the Solid Grooves founder's place at the forefront of the global electronic music scene.

Marking another chapter in Bibi's domination of the global dancefloor, the release lands alongside major live dates, including his One Life Tour, DC-10 Ibiza residency, ARC Chicago, and headline shows in NYC & Argentina.

For Baby Tate, the track brings her genre-fluid energy into a deeper club setting, adding a distinctive vocal edge to Bibi's unmistakable sound.

'Feel This Grip' lands 11th September via Warner.



Photo Credit: Francesco Luigi Scotti

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