Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Marc-André Hamelin Records Gnattali Piano Music for Hyperion
The acclaimed Hyperion recording artist focuses on 20th-century Brazilian piano repertoire by a major composer.
Marc-André Hamelin is set to release Gnattali: Brasiliana – Piano Music by Radamés Gnattali on Hyperion, out January 15, 2027, on CD and digitally.
Few pianists have done more than Marc-André Hamelin to change what we think of as the piano repertoire. Across more than 60 Hyperion albums, he has repeatedly drawn upon his extraordinary technique, curiosity, and musical authority to bring neglected composers and supposedly 'impossible' works to a far wider audience. Brasiliana continues that tradition. Radamés Gnattali was a major figure in 20th-century Brazilian music. Pianist, arranger, conductor, and composer of more than 300 works, Gnattali nonetheless remains little known outside Brazil. The 19 works recorded here range from dazzling miniature 'choros' and seductive waltzes to melancholy 'samba-songs' and larger-scale 'Brasilianas.' Hamelin once again brings a neglected corner of the piano repertoire into the spotlight.
The album can be pre-ordered at Hyperion Records.
A single from the album, 'Gnattali: Alma brasileira,' is out today on Hyperion and can be heard at this link.
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