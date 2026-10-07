Photos: Maiah Wynne Releases INTO THE WAVES Album; London Show Oct 14
The self-produced album features collaborations with cellist Bethany Joyce and Rush legend Alex Lifeson.
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne has released her new album Into The Waves. Alongside the album release, Wynne has shared a new video and single titled 'Girl Dinner.'
'I think this song speaks for itself in many ways. We truly are living in a dystopian reality with late-stage capitalism, the influence of money in our governments, and the horrors of those influences on war and international politics. It is hard to read the news every day and witness so much suffering in this world, and to feel so powerless in the face of everything,' Wynne said.
'There is so much I want to say and will say, but for now, this song is a tongue in cheek protest tune I wrote for a little cathartic release. Playing this song on tour with the audience singing along was one of the most meaningful experiences I have ever had through music, and I tried to capture that feeling in the recording. Hopefully, it can be a moment of catharsis for those listening too. The more divided our world becomes, the more important it is for us to reconnect through any means we can. I think there is always hope to be found in a song,' she continued.
The video was edited by George Laycock at Blacktide Productions.
Written, self-produced and largely recorded by Wynne during what the release describes as an exceptionally transformative period in her life, Into the Waves was created between her first international tour, a move across the world, returning to education, and building a new life after years of isolation.
Many of the recordings were captured on the road in hotel rooms using nothing more than a laptop, with Wynne playing more than a dozen instruments across the album. The project was completed with mixing and additional production from Justin Abel (Noelle Johnson, The Talbott Brothers) before being mastered by Alan Douches (Sufjan Stevens, Motörhead, LCD Soundsystem).
Into The Waves features an impressive cast of collaborators, including cellist Bethany Joyce, violinist Avelyn Reynolds, guitarist Brooks Berg, drummers Adam Brzycki and Randy Cooke, flugelhorn player Henry Sheppard, and Rush legend Alex Lifeson, whose guest guitar appearance further strengthens the connection between Wynne's solo work and her role as vocalist with Envy of None.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lifeson remarked: 'I've never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician.'
Into The Waves is out now on CD, which includes an 8-page printed booklet, and digitally. The album can be ordered here. Into The Waves will be released on vinyl on 30th October, with two configurations: a gatefold combo 2LP (purple and transparent turquoise vinyl) including the new studio album plus 2024's album Out Of The Dark for the first time on vinyl, and a gatefold black vinyl 2LP including the new studio album and Out Of The Dark, also for the first time on vinyl.
Tracklist
1. Nothing Stays The Same [04:06]
2. Satellites [03:31]
3. In A Dream [04:03]
4. Creatures In The Night [03:33]
5. False gods [03:25]
6. Another Step (Featuring Dan Avidan) [03:58]
7. See The Water [03:00]
8. Underwater [02:40]
9. Don't Want To Say Goodbye [04:48]
10. Breathe [02:38]
11. Don't Wait [04:42]
12. Girl Dinner [04:03]
Maiah Wynne will celebrate the release of Into The Waves with an intimate live performance at Piano Smithfield, London, offering the chance to hear songs from Into The Waves live alongside selections from across her catalogue.
Event Details
Wednesday 14th October
Piano Smithfield, London
Doors: 7pm
Tickets are on sale now here.
Photo Credit: Michaela H Photography
Photo Credit: Michaela H Photography
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