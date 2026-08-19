Maiah Wynne Announces INTO THE WAVES Album, Shares New Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following the news of her signing to Kscope and the release of her single 'Breathe' earlier this year, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Maiah Wynne has announced her new album, Into The Waves, alongside a brand-new single, 'See The Water'. The album is set for release on 25th September.

'I wrote 'See the Water' in a handful of minutes when I was 16. I had just been gifted a dulcimer and found my hands quickly dancing around a folky melody in D minor. What came out was the manifestation of my inner critic. That voice inside my head that always told me I wasn't enough, no matter how hard I tried. I decided to create a character out of her to represent the feeling of being hunted and haunted by that voice everywhere I went. The imagery of water and drowning in those feelings kept coming up and in a moment of quick inspiration, the song came out fully formed and has only changed slightly in the years since. It's nice to finally have a studio version of it out in the world close to how I always pictured it in my head.' - Maiah Wynne

Written, self-produced and largely recorded by Wynne during an exceptionally transformative period in her life, Into the Waves was created between her first international tour, a move across the world, returning to education, and building a new life after years of isolation. Many of the recordings were captured on the road in hotel rooms using nothing more than a laptop, with Wynne playing more than a dozen instruments across the album. The project was completed with mixing and additional production from Justin Abel (Noelle Johnson, The Talbott Brothers) before being mastered by Alan Douches (Sufjan Stevens, Motörhead, LCD Soundsystem).

Into The Waves features an impressive cast of collaborators, including cellist Bethany Joyce, violinist Avelyn Reynolds, guitarist Brooks Berg, drummers Adam Brzycki and Randy Cooke, flugelhorn player Henry Sheppard, and Rush legend Alex Lifeson, whose guest guitar appearance further strengthens the connection between Wynne's solo work and her role as vocalist with Envy of None, the alternative rock supergroup she fronts alongside Alex Lifeson.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lifeson remarked: 'I've never had that kind of inspiration working with another musician.'

Tracklist

1. Nothing Stays The Same [04:06]

2. Satellites [03:31]

3. In A Dream [04:03]

4. Creatures In The Night [03:33]

5. False gods [03:25]

6. Another Step (Featuring Dan Avidan) [03:58]

7. See The Water [03:00]

8. Underwater [02:40]

9. Don't Want To Say Goodbye [04:48]

10. Breathe [02:38]

11. Don't Wait [04:42]

12. Girl Dinner [04:03]

Pre-orders for Into The Waves are available here.

Formats

Gatefold combo 2LP (purple and transparent turquoise vinyl), includes the new studio album + 2024's album Out Of The Dark, first time on vinyl.

Gatefold black vinyl 2LP, includes the new studio album and Maiah Wynne's 2024 album Out Of The Dark, first time on vinyl.

Digipack CD edition, includes 8-page printed booklet.

Wynne has previously toured extensively across the United States, sharing stages with artists including Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, and Tanya Tucker, and performing at major festivals such as Red Ants Pants and Timber Music Festival. Her music has received coverage from leading publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Guitar World, and NPR Music.

Photo Credit: Digital Sorcery



Photo Credit: Digital Sorcery

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...