RUSH 2112 Liquid Vinyl to Make Exclusive Debut at UMusic Shop NY

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UMusic Shop NY is set to exclusively debut a limited-quantity liquid vinyl edition of RUSH's 2112 during a three-day in-store activation running July 28 through 30 at the shop's location at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza in New York City. The release, a 50th anniversary pressing of the band's fourth studio album, features packaging inspired by the original cover art and includes a die-cut front cover designed to display the liquid vinyl disc. The activation coincides with RUSH's four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, and fans will have first access to the collectible pressing alongside other RUSH titles at the shop, which is open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The 2112 album, which guitarist Alex Lifeson described as 'the first record where we sounded like Rush,' is widely regarded as a crucial landmark in Rush's body of work. Although it was the band's fourth album, it's generally considered to be the one on which the band's epic sound and ambitious conceptual approach blossomed. Resisting record-company pressure to focus on shorter, more radio-friendly songs, the band stuck to its guns and constructed the album's seminal seven-part, 20-minute title piece, a conceptual suite set in a dystopian future.

UMusic Shop NY, located at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10121, is open from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM daily. A prime destination for fans in the heart of the city, the shop hosts exclusive pop-ups, celebrations, and fan experiences, connecting music lovers with their favorite artists from Universal Music Group's diverse roster.

Originally released in 1976, 2112 marked a commercial and creative turning point for RUSH, becoming the band's first album to chart on the Billboard LP chart and its first to achieve Gold certification. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted RUSH in 2013.

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