Photos: Maddie Zahm Kicks Off North American Tour October 12; Releases 'Hometown Letdown' Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Maddie Zahm has released a new animated sing-along video for her viral hit 'Hometown Letdown.' The video retells the song's story in a playful nod to the beloved kids' show VeggieTales.

'Hometown Letdown' was born from the comments Zahm found online from people back home after she left the traditional, religious community she grew up in to chart her own path. She sings their rumors back in their own judgmental voice, with sharp sarcasm and unwavering vocals. The song has resonated strongly with fans, drawing over 2m+ views and 123k likes on TikTok, and surpassing 1m streams on Spotify.

Maddie's new album, Everything All The Time, is out now. Clash Magazine gave the album an 8/10, saying, 'She allows herself to feel, and she allows her songs to take up the space they deserve – which feels refreshing. Perhaps that's what makes the album feel so human. Zahm doesn't present herself as someone who's got it all figured out, but it's an honour to be with her on the way.'

Fresh off a sold-out headlining run across the UK and Europe, Zahm now brings Everything All The Time home for a 27-date North American headlining tour. It kicks off October 12 in San Diego and wraps November 21 in Los Angeles.

Tour Dates

Oct 12 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

Oct 13 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Oct 16 Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

Oct 17 Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct 19 Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage SOLD OUT

Oct 20 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

Oct 21 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Oct 23 Washington, DC - Union Stage

Oct 24 New York, NY - Racket

Oct 25 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore

Oct 27 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Oct 28 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville

Oct 30 Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

Nov 1 Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

Nov 2 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Nov 4 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indianapolis

Nov 6 Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

Nov 7 Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

Nov 8 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

Nov 10 Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Nov 12 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

Nov 14 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Nov 15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

Nov 17 Seattle, WA - Neumos

Nov 18 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Nov 20 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric

About Maddie Zahm

Since bursting onto the scene, Zahm's music has amassed more than 345 million streams worldwide, with the single 'You Might Not Like Her' reaching the Top 5 of Spotify's US Viral Chart. She's found another level of success on social media, with the hit single 'Fat Funny Friend' alone generating over 2 billion TikTok views. Along the way, she's sold out headline tours across the US and internationally, shared stages with artists like P!nk, and earned acclaim from outlets including NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and People, all built on a fusion of her impeccable songwriting, unrivaled voice, and boundless charisma, resulting in an online community of nearly two million followers drawn to her singular mix of vulnerability, humor, and hard-earned self-awareness. Her stunning sophomore album Everything All The Time is out now on all platforms.

Photo Credit: Carianne Older

















Photo Credit: Carianne Older

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 44 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me