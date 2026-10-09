Photos: Maddie Zahm Kicks Off North American Tour October 12; Releases 'Hometown Letdown' Video
The singer-songwriter's sophomore album EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME is out now, with the tour following a sold-out international run.
Alt-pop singer-songwriter Maddie Zahm has released a new animated sing-along video for her viral hit 'Hometown Letdown.' The video retells the song's story in a playful nod to the beloved kids' show VeggieTales.
'Hometown Letdown' was born from the comments Zahm found online from people back home after she left the traditional, religious community she grew up in to chart her own path. She sings their rumors back in their own judgmental voice, with sharp sarcasm and unwavering vocals. The song has resonated strongly with fans, drawing over 2m+ views and 123k likes on TikTok, and surpassing 1m streams on Spotify.
Maddie's new album, Everything All The Time, is out now. Clash Magazine gave the album an 8/10, saying, 'She allows herself to feel, and she allows her songs to take up the space they deserve – which feels refreshing. Perhaps that's what makes the album feel so human. Zahm doesn't present herself as someone who's got it all figured out, but it's an honour to be with her on the way.'
Fresh off a sold-out headlining run across the UK and Europe, Zahm now brings Everything All The Time home for a 27-date North American headlining tour. It kicks off October 12 in San Diego and wraps November 21 in Los Angeles.
Tour Dates
Oct 12 San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room
Oct 13 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
Oct 16 Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
Oct 17 Houston, TX - House of Blues
Oct 19 Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage SOLD OUT
Oct 20 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
Oct 21 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
Oct 23 Washington, DC - Union Stage
Oct 24 New York, NY - Racket
Oct 25 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore
Oct 27 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Oct 28 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall at Babeville
Oct 30 Toronto, ON - The Mod Club
Nov 1 Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
Nov 2 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Nov 4 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indianapolis
Nov 6 Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig
Nov 7 Chicago, IL - Chop Shop
Nov 8 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam SOLD OUT
Nov 10 Kansas City, MO - recordBar
Nov 12 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
Nov 14 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
Nov 15 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
Nov 17 Seattle, WA - Neumos
Nov 18 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Nov 20 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric
About Maddie Zahm
Since bursting onto the scene, Zahm's music has amassed more than 345 million streams worldwide, with the single 'You Might Not Like Her' reaching the Top 5 of Spotify's US Viral Chart. She's found another level of success on social media, with the hit single 'Fat Funny Friend' alone generating over 2 billion TikTok views. Along the way, she's sold out headline tours across the US and internationally, shared stages with artists like P!nk, and earned acclaim from outlets including NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and People, all built on a fusion of her impeccable songwriting, unrivaled voice, and boundless charisma, resulting in an online community of nearly two million followers drawn to her singular mix of vulnerability, humor, and hard-earned self-awareness. Her stunning sophomore album Everything All The Time is out now on all platforms.
Photo Credit: Carianne Older
Photo Credit: Carianne Older
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