Maddie Zahm Releases "Told You So" Ahead of EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME, Tour to Kick Off Fall

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Alt-pop singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm has released 'Told You So' – the third single from her sophomore studio album, Everything All The Time, arriving September 25, 2026, via MNRK Nashville. The single is available at maddiezahm.ffm.to/toldyouso, and the album can be pre-saved at maddiezahm.ffm.to/everythingallthetime.

'Told You So' is a heartfelt love song highlighting not just the strength of romantic love, but also the important bonds of friendship and sisterhood and what those relationships mean to us. Zahm sings, 'I'll find you in every life' as she expresses her unconditional love for the most important people in her life. The new single serves as a reminder to cherish those we love the most in this lifetime and beyond, as Zahm also contemplates losing someone you deeply care for, but knowing the connection is so strong that you will always find them again in another life.

She began teasing the track on socials to much excitement from her fans and followers, with heart-warming videos of her parents and her sister. Zahm says, ''Told You So' is a song about the manifestation and intensity of telling someone you love dearly that if I lost you right now- you bet your ass I will hunt you down in the next life!'

The newest single comes off the heels of the success of Maddie's latest release 'Hometown Letdown,' a sarcastic reflection on the comments Zahm discovered online from her hometown since deciding to chart her own path, away from the traditional and religious community she grew up in.

The response has been immediate. TikToks using the audio for 'Hometown Letdown' have generated more than 12.8 million views, with related Instagram Reels adding another 3 million views. More than 1,000 videos have already been created using the song across TikTok and Instagram. On its first day of release, the song surpassed 100,000 streams across digital platforms.

Rather than treating growth as a final destination, Everything All The Time embraces it as an ongoing process, one rooted in curiosity, compassion, and the continual journey of coming home to yourself.

Across the album's 12 tracks, Zahm channels a warm, kaleidoscopic sense of wonder, crafting a record that is candid, funny, heartbreaking, and deeply human. She recalls growing up watching Mister Rogers' Neighborhood – the show became a north star for Zahm, opening her mind and allowing her to simply be without self-judgment. She looks back on the freedom of this childhood awe, reminding herself to embrace the strange, beautiful flood of becoming yourself on your own terms.

In a world where some fans expect a cliché or static personality, Zahm's music continues to reinforce the embrace of change and impassioned reality. Everything All the Time beautifully bolsters the lesson that first drew Zahm toward the gentle emotional honesty of Mister Rogers: feeling deeply is both a gift and a responsibility. Rather than flattening herself into a self-help slogan or treating vulnerability like a moral high ground, Zahm allows her songs to exist in their fullest nuance.

To celebrate the release of Everything All The Time, Maddie will hit the road this fall, performing several dates in the UK and Amsterdam, followed by a U.S. national headlining tour in October and November. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.maddiezahm.com/#tour.

Maddie Zahm Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2026

Sept 11 Dublin, Ireland Academy 2 SOLD OUT

Sept 13 Glasgow, Scotland King Tut's

Sept 14 Manchester, UK Yes (Pink Room) SOLD OUT

Sept 15 London, UK Bush Hall

Sept 17 Amsterdam, NL Bitterzoet

OCTOBER 2026

Oct 12 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

Oct 13 Phoenix, AZ Walter Studios

Oct 16 Dallas, TX Kessler Theater

Oct 17 Houston, TX House of Blues

Oct 19 Atlanta, GA Vinyl at Center Stage SOLD OUT

Oct 20 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

Oct 21 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

Oct 23 Washington, DC Union Stage

Oct 24 New York, NY Racket

Oct 25 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at the Fillmore

Oct 27 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Oct 28 Buffalo, NY Asbury Hall at Babeville

Oct 30 Toronto, ON The Mod Club

NOVEMBER 2026

Nov 1 Columbus, OH Skully's Music Diner

Nov 2 Nashville, TN The Basement East

Nov 4 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi Indianapolis

Nov 6 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

Nov 7 Chicago, IL Chop Shop

Nov 8 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam

Nov 10 Kansas City, MO recordBar

Nov 12 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

Nov 14 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

Nov 15 Boise, ID Knitting Factory Concert House

Nov 17 Seattle, WA Neumos

Nov 18 Portland, OR Hawthorned Theatre

Nov 20 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

Nov 21 Los Angeles, CA Pacific Electric

About Maddie Zahm

Since bursting onto the scene, Zahm's music has amassed more than 345 million streams worldwide, with the single 'You Might Not Like Her' reaching the Top 5 of Spotify's US Viral Chart. She's found perhaps another amazing level of success on social media, with hit single 'Fat Funny Friend' alone generating over 2 billion TikTok views. Along the way, she's sold out headline tours across the US and internationally, shared stages with artists like P!nk, and earned acclaim from outlets including NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and People—all built on a fusion of her impeccable songwriting, unrivaled voice, and boundless charisma, resulting in an online community of nearly two million followers drawn to her singular mix of vulnerability, humor, and hard-earned self-awareness.

Photo Credit: Carianne Older



Photo Credit: Carianne Older

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