Photos: Maddie Font Announces DRIVE ME AROUND EP

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Following her debut solo song, Maddie Font announces her new four-track EP, Drive Me Around, arriving Nov. 6. Offering a glimpse of the forthcoming EP, Font releases her highly anticipated new track, 'When A Woman Stops Crying,' out now. Written by Font, Anna Vaus and Taylor Kerr, the new track captures the moment a woman realizes she's stronger than the heartbreak she's been carrying, tracing the small but telling signs that she's beginning to move forward. The release is accompanied by a striking new music video, available now.

''When a Woman Stops Crying' was such a healing song for me to write,' shares Font. 'I was walking through a heartbreaking season in my own life, and somewhere along the way, I finally made it to the other side of that pain. I woke up one morning and thought to myself 'I think I'm going to be okay today.''

Today's release comes on the heels of her debut solo song, 'Drive Me Around,' a heartfelt reflection on finding meaning in love's simplest currency – time together. The forthcoming EP marks an exciting new chapter for Font as she embraces a new era as a solo artist while remaining true to the storytelling fans have loved for years.

The Texas native looks ahead to tour dates and her solo debut EP releasing this year. To keep up with her exciting announcements, visit maddiefont.com and follow her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Drive Me Around Tracklist

1. 'Drive Me Around' (Maddie Font, Jonathan Singleton, Brent Anderson)

2. 'Make It Up To Me' (Maddie Font, Justin Ebach, Kelly Archer)

3. 'All The Red In California' (Maddie Font, Jonathan Singleton, Brent Anderson, Anna Vaus)

4. 'When A Woman Stops Crying' (Maddie Font, Anna Vaus, Taylor Kerr)

About Maddie Font

After more than 15 years growing up in country music as one half of multi-Platinum duo Maddie & Tae, Maddie Font is stepping forward on her own and bringing the audience that grew up alongside her into this bold new era. Her first solo release, 'Drive Me Around,' is more than a new song; it's the beginning of a deeply personal new chapter, pairing the lead voice and storytelling fans have loved for years. Produced by acclaimed songwriter and longtime creative partner Jonathan Singleton (producer of Luke Combs and more), the song finds meaning in love's simplest currency – time together. Its cinematic video makes that story even more personal, starring Font alongside her husband. After a career filled with milestones, Font isn't starting over, but instead getting the chance to show audiences who she is now.

Photo Credit: Marisa Taylor













Photo Credit: Marisa Taylor

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