Photos: Lydia Saint George Releases New Single LUNGS via Gold Ship Records

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North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Lydia Saint George has released her new single, 'Lungs,' via Gold Ship Records. The track offers the first glimpse of a new collection of music that Lydia will reveal through a series of singles over the coming months.

Photo Credit: Elena Cornwell











Blending atmospheric indie pop and alternative music with folk-rooted storytelling and a haunting gothic undercurrent, Lydia writes songs that feel like quiet confessions unfolding in slow motion. Her introspective songwriting transforms deep emotion and lived experience into slow-burning stories carried by intimate vocals, shadowy textures, and reflective lyricism.

'Lungs' captures the emotional exhaustion of giving everything to a relationship while receiving little in return. Gradually building around an evocative keyboard loop, the song turns resignation and disappointment into something intimate, atmospheric, and quietly devastating.

'This song is about giving up on a person and the relationship between the two of you—being tired of the excuses and the constant lack of effort on their part while you gave everything you had,' Lydia explains.

The song began with an unexpected discovery during the recording process.

'I was flipping through loops and came across this eight-second keys loop that I listened to over and over,' she recalls. 'I knew I wanted to use it in something, and eventually I built the verse around it. The loop can still be heard on the final version. It was the last song I produced before the project went to final mixing.'

Written in 2025, 'Lungs' introduces a collection of music Lydia has been conceptualizing since 2022. The project moves between autobiography and imagination, allowing her to reflect on her own experiences while inhabiting characters and exploring emotional territory beyond her own life.

'This is my favorite body of work thus far,' Lydia says. 'It's a story I can choose to live in sometimes. It's a reflection of who I am and, simultaneously, an exploration of characters' lives and themes I've never experienced.'

Originally from Upstate New York, Lydia grew up in a 90-year-old house surrounded by long winters and gray skies—an environment that continues to shape the shadowy, contemplative atmosphere of her music. Now based in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, she continues to develop her distinctive sound through a growing catalog of emotionally candid releases.

Lydia will support the new music with a run of fall performances, including City Winery dates supporting Lacey Sturm in Nashville, St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

'Lungs' is out now via Gold Ship Records, with additional singles and more details about Lydia's forthcoming project to be announced.

Upcoming Shows

September 9, 2026 — Nashville, TN — City Winery*

September 12, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — City Winery*

September 13, 2026 — Chicago, IL — City Winery*

September 20, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — City Winery*

October 17, 2026 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery*

October 18, 2026 — Pittsburgh, PA — City Winery*

*Supporting Lacey Sturm



Photo Credit: Elena Cornwell

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