Photos: Landon Barker releases IF I EVER TALK TO GOD music video

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Landon Barker has released the official music video for 'If I Ever Talk To God,' directed by Hunter Moreno (Miley Cyrus, Nessa Barrett, Dasha). The star-studded visual features Ashtin Earle as Barker's love interest, with special appearances from Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker.





























Set against a sun-soaked Southern California backdrop, the cinematic video opens with Barker rolling up to the ceremony in a vintage red convertible, dressed in a classic Alexander McQueen tuxedo and wearing Valentino Beauty Born In Roma Uomo – a fitting match for Barker's own unapologetic individuality and a story about knowing exactly what you want to say, but struggling to say it out loud. Upon arrival, he takes the stage with his guitar, but it becomes increasingly clear that he has something – or someone – else on his mind.

Earle steps into the role of bride-to-be, while Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker turn up among the glamorous guest list. The wedding in front of Landon begins to blend with the one running in his head, unfolding like a cinematic Russian doll inside a Groundhog Day-style loop. Every time Landon thinks he's getting closer to the ending he wants, another obstacle sends him back to square one.

Meanwhile, Barker has kept the momentum rolling in the real world, too. After teasing 'If I Ever Talk To God' and generating millions of views across social platforms ahead of its release, the song has since inspired nearly 100K TikTok posts. The single is also garnering significant radio attention, earning early support from SiriusXM's Alt Nation and Out Of Order with Stryker. Released earlier this summer via Big Loud Rock, the track marks Barker's first new music in two years – and the launch of his bold new alternative pop era.

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