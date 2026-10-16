Photos: Jonah Kagen to Headline Tour Nov 9-22 in Denver, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Nashville

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jonah Kagen has announced a new headline tour for this November. A special string of acoustic headlining shows includes stops in Denver, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Nashville. The announcement follows the recent postponement of Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods tour, which Kagen was scheduled to support.

Tickets for the shows went on sale Friday, October 16th at 11:00am CT/12:00pm ET and can be purchased online at www.jonahkagen.com/tour.

The intimate performances will celebrate the release of his forthcoming sophomore album, Eternity of Anything, out October 30th. The project finds Kagen turning sharply inward after the outward-looking journey of his debut, Sunflowers and Leather. That record was born during a year spent traveling the country in an Airstream that doubled as a mobile studio, gathering songs from landscapes, strangers and life on the road. This time, Kagen stopped moving.

For Eternity of Anything, Kagen immersed himself in nearly every stage of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the album himself. Working in near-total isolation over an intense two-to-three-month stretch, he often stayed up until 4 a.m. and deliberately kept the music from outside ears until it was complete. That level of control is embedded in the album's sound, with Kagen able to move directly from lyric and melody into arrangement, texture and final mix without handing the songs off at each stage of the process.

The resulting album pushes his confessional songwriting into a more expansive and adventurous sonic world while preserving the intensely personal perspective at the center of his work.

The rising Americana troubadour continues to reach new heights, having recently served as direct support for Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge, as well as Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods Tour. He will also run the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1st as part of the Breakthrough T1D Team, inspired by his niece's experience living with Type 1 diabetes.

Jonah Kagen 2026 Tour Dates

Oct 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

Nov 9 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

Nov 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Nov 19 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

Nov 22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

About Jonah Kagen

Savannah, GA native Jonah Kagen blends raw, intricate guitar work with lyrics that are as personal as they are universally resonant. Inspired by songwriters including Townes Van Zandt and Jason Isbell and fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee, Kagen turns introspection into powerful, expansive songs built for both headphones and the world's biggest stages. His breakout single 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, while his catalog has surpassed 500 million global streams.

His 2025 debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, documented a year spent traveling and recording across America in a rebuilt Airstream studio, with its 16 songs tracing the beauty, upheaval and unexpected encounters he experienced along the way. Featuring a collaboration with Sam Barber, the album earned praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch and more, and charted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart.

In 2026, 'God Needs the Devil' earned Gold certification as Kagen embarked on a sold-out 32-date Sunflowers & Leather Tour. This fall, Kagen performed alongside Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge before joining Dermot Kennedy for an extensive North American run that includes Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Rogers Arena.

On sophomore album Eternity of Anything, Kagen turns the outward-looking lens of his debut inward while taking unprecedented ownership of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the project himself.

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

















Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 34 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me