Photos: Jonah Kagen to Headline Tour Nov 9-22 in Denver, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Nashville
The tour follows the postponement of Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods Tour, which Kagen was supporting.
Jonah Kagen has announced a new headline tour for this November. A special string of acoustic headlining shows includes stops in Denver, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Nashville. The announcement follows the recent postponement of Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods tour, which Kagen was scheduled to support.
Tickets for the shows went on sale Friday, October 16th at 11:00am CT/12:00pm ET and can be purchased online at www.jonahkagen.com/tour.
The intimate performances will celebrate the release of his forthcoming sophomore album, Eternity of Anything, out October 30th. The project finds Kagen turning sharply inward after the outward-looking journey of his debut, Sunflowers and Leather. That record was born during a year spent traveling the country in an Airstream that doubled as a mobile studio, gathering songs from landscapes, strangers and life on the road. This time, Kagen stopped moving.
For Eternity of Anything, Kagen immersed himself in nearly every stage of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the album himself. Working in near-total isolation over an intense two-to-three-month stretch, he often stayed up until 4 a.m. and deliberately kept the music from outside ears until it was complete. That level of control is embedded in the album's sound, with Kagen able to move directly from lyric and melody into arrangement, texture and final mix without handing the songs off at each stage of the process.
The resulting album pushes his confessional songwriting into a more expansive and adventurous sonic world while preserving the intensely personal perspective at the center of his work.
The rising Americana troubadour continues to reach new heights, having recently served as direct support for Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge, as well as Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods Tour. He will also run the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1st as part of the Breakthrough T1D Team, inspired by his niece's experience living with Type 1 diabetes.
Jonah Kagen 2026 Tour Dates
Oct 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
Nov 9 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
Nov 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
Nov 19 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic
Nov 22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
About Jonah Kagen
Savannah, GA native Jonah Kagen blends raw, intricate guitar work with lyrics that are as personal as they are universally resonant. Inspired by songwriters including Townes Van Zandt and Jason Isbell and fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee, Kagen turns introspection into powerful, expansive songs built for both headphones and the world's biggest stages. His breakout single 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, while his catalog has surpassed 500 million global streams.
His 2025 debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, documented a year spent traveling and recording across America in a rebuilt Airstream studio, with its 16 songs tracing the beauty, upheaval and unexpected encounters he experienced along the way. Featuring a collaboration with Sam Barber, the album earned praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Ones To Watch and more, and charted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart.
In 2026, 'God Needs the Devil' earned Gold certification as Kagen embarked on a sold-out 32-date Sunflowers & Leather Tour. This fall, Kagen performed alongside Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge before joining Dermot Kennedy for an extensive North American run that includes Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Rogers Arena.
On sophomore album Eternity of Anything, Kagen turns the outward-looking lens of his debut inward while taking unprecedented ownership of the recording process, writing, producing, recording, engineering and mixing the project himself.
Photo Credit: Olivia Bee
Photo Credit: Olivia Bee
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