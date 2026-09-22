Photos: Jon Pardi's GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026 Draws Capacity Crowds
The country star delivered capacity shows with revamped production and an extensive catalog of career hits.
Jon Pardi kicked off his GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026 this past weekend with capacity crowds in Richmond, VA (9/17) and Atlantic City, NJ (9/18), setting the tone for a fall on the road on a non-stop year of touring, having already played to more than 500,000 fans across the US, Canada, Mexico and UK. Bringing roaring guitars, fiddle, steel guitar and honky-tonk swagger, Pardi took his live show to a new level with revamped production featuring elevated pyro, flames and cryo effects that punctuated the biggest moments and transformed the stage into a full-throttle country-rock experience. The enhanced production amplified Pardi's signature energy, with explosive visuals complementing his extensive catalog of hits that kept fans singing and dancing in their boots from start to finish.
Photo Credit: Jim Murphy I
Pardi's 'high-energy country with just enough rock and roll' (Rolling Stone) was showcased throughout the set with a mix of career-defining hits, fan favorites and new music. The setlist featured staples including 'Dirt on My Boots,' 'Heartache Medication,' 'Last Night Lonely' and 'Head Over Boots,' alongside 'Gamblin' Man,' a standout track that lends its name to the tour and appears on his most recent fifth studio album, HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD.
Pardi began careening down the highway over ten years ago, leading the charge to modernize honkytonk with roaring guitars and a good-time spirit. Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown, proven with his most recent fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD. The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, featuring fan-favorite tracks including current Top 20 single and multi-week UK Radio Chart chart-topper 'Boots Off,' once again proving his commitment to staying true to himself while giving his Signature Sound a new spark. With four Top 5 albums under his belt, Pardi has solidified his place in country music. 20 RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's, and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams. The 'spirited entertainer with infectious energy' (Star Tribune) will continue bringing his electrifying live show to fans across the U.S. For more information on music and a full list of tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.
Upcoming GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026 Dates
9/24/26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
9/25/26 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
9/26/26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/1/26 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
10/2/26 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater
10/3/26 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
10/8/26 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena
10/9/26 - West Valley, UT - Maverik Center
10/10/26 - Nampa, ID - Fort Idaho Center
10/23/26 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
10/24/26 - Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena
11/5/26 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
11/6/26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
11/7/26 - Round Rock, TX - Round Rock Amp
11/12/26 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
11/13/26 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
11/14/26 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Photo Credit: Jim Murphy I
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