Madden Metcalf Returns With New Single 'Drinkin' Well'

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Singer-songwriter Madden Metcalf has released a new single titled DRINKIN' WELL, marking the artist's latest musical output following prior work in the country and Americana space.

The single was released July 24, 2026 via Wexler Records/MCA. The track was produced by Jacob Paul Rice and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer Freddy Wexler (Billy Joel, Post Malone), and written by Madden Metcalf, Jimi Bell (Jon Pardi, Riley Green), Ben Hayslip (Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan), and Jacob Paul Rice.

Photo Credit: Nick Swift

'This song reminds me of those little beach restaurants along the Gulf Coast where everybody's got a story to tell. We wanted it to feel fun and laid-back, but also real. It's about trying to move on, even when somebody's still on your mind, and not taking yourself too seriously along the way. I can't wait for everyone to hear it,' says Metcalf.

'Drinkin' Well' arrives on the heels of a breakout year for Metcalf. Following the release of his debut EP Saltwater Southern and the single 'Sound Of The Summer,' the track pairs clever lyricism with an unforgettable hook. Built around the refrain, 'No, I ain't doin' good, but I'm drinkin' well,' the track captures the push and pull of heartbreak with Metcalf's blend of wit and vulnerability. The production features breezy acoustic guitars, shimmering steel, and a laid-back groove.

Metcalf recently appeared on USA TODAY Acoustic, where he performed 'Sound Of The Summer' and sat down for an exclusive interview.

ABOUT MADDEN METCALF

Twenty-year-old Country artist Madden Metcalf hails from Panacea, Florida — a fishing town of fewer than a thousand people, where his family has lived for generations. Raised between mornings on the crab boat and nights working at a local restaurant, he built his music on small-town grit, Gulf Coast roots, and the soundtrack of his dad's pole barn, where Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, and Kenny Chesney were always playing. Out now, his debut EP Saltwater Southern blends modern Country hooks with timeless storytelling, offering songs that are as much Florida as they are Nashville. Shaped by family, faith, and the influence of his late uncle Darren, Madden sees music as a way to connect — turning his personal stories into something listeners everywhere can feel. With saltwater in his veins and Southern pride in his soul, Madden Metcalf is quickly emerging as one of Country's most exciting new voices.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard and Vince Gill.



Photo Credit: Nick Swift

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