Jon Pardi Rolls Out Gamblin’ Man Tour

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NASHVILLE, TN – July 20, 2026 – Jon Pardi will hit 19 arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. this fall with his GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026, with support from Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass. The tour is titled after a fan-favorite track from his fifth studio album, HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10:00 AM local time, with presale beginning Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 AM local time. For ticket information, visit JonPardi.com.

GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026 Dates:

9/17/26 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

9/18/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

9/24/26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

9/25/26 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

9/26/26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

10/1/26 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

10/2/26 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater

10/3/26 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/8/26 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

10/9/26 - West Valley, UT - Maverik Center

10/10/26 - Nampa, ID - Fort Idaho Center

10/23/26 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

10/24/26 - Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena

11/5/26 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

11/6/26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

11/7/26 - Round Rock, TX - Round Rock Amp

11/12/26 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

11/13/26 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

11/14/26 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

* An evening with

Jon Pardi began careening down the highway over ten years ago, leading the charge to modernize honkytonk with roaring guitars and a good-time spirit. Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown, proven with his most recent fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD. The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, featuring fan-favorite tracks including current Top 25 single and multi-week UK Radio Chart hit 'Boots Off,' once again showcasing his commitment to staying true to himself while giving his Signature Sound a new spark–'enough to make Tom Petty proud' (Esquire). With four Top 5 albums under his belt, Pardi has solidified his place in country music. Never afraid to break from the pack, 20 RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's, and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams. The 'spirited entertainer with infectious energy' (Star Tribune) will continue spending the summer on the road, bringing his electrifying live show to fans across the U.S. For more information on music and for a full list of tour dates visit JonPardi.com.

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