Jon Pardi Rolls Out Gamblin’ Man Tour
The country star hits arenas across North America in support of his latest album.
NASHVILLE, TN – July 20, 2026 – Jon Pardi will hit 19 arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. this fall with his GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026, with support from Alexandra Kay and Sadie Bass. The tour is titled after a fan-favorite track from his fifth studio album, HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10:00 AM local time, with presale beginning Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 AM local time. For ticket information, visit JonPardi.com.
GAMBLIN' MAN TOUR 2026 Dates:
9/17/26 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
9/18/26 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
9/24/26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
9/25/26 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
9/26/26 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/1/26 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
10/2/26 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater
10/3/26 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
10/8/26 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena
10/9/26 - West Valley, UT - Maverik Center
10/10/26 - Nampa, ID - Fort Idaho Center
10/23/26 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
10/24/26 - Athens, GA - Akins Ford Arena
11/5/26 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
11/6/26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
11/7/26 - Round Rock, TX - Round Rock Amp
11/12/26 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
11/13/26 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
11/14/26 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
* An evening with
Jon Pardi began careening down the highway over ten years ago, leading the charge to modernize honkytonk with roaring guitars and a good-time spirit. Pardi's reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown, proven with his most recent fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD. The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, featuring fan-favorite tracks including current Top 25 single and multi-week UK Radio Chart hit 'Boots Off,' once again showcasing his commitment to staying true to himself while giving his Signature Sound a new spark–'enough to make Tom Petty proud' (Esquire). With four Top 5 albums under his belt, Pardi has solidified his place in country music. Never afraid to break from the pack, 20 RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's, and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams. The 'spirited entertainer with infectious energy' (Star Tribune) will continue spending the summer on the road, bringing his electrifying live show to fans across the U.S. For more information on music and for a full list of tour dates visit JonPardi.com.