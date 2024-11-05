Photos: Jon Pardi Wraps World Tour with Over 317,000 Fans

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In just over a year, Jon Pardi’s MR. SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR has visited Ireland, five cities across the U.K., The Netherlands, Germany, Norway, and Sweden in addition to more than 40 headlining US dates, proving he is a “charismatic performer” with the live show serving as a "terrific showcase for Pardi’s songwriting skills and instrumental acumen of each member of his seven-piece backing band...the crowd enthusiastically shouting along with almost every song” (Twin Cities Pioneer Press). He will close out the year with five festive The Christmas Show dates ahead of returning overseas to Australia for headlining shows in March 2025. Take a look at photos from his tour below!

Upcoming THE CHRISTMAS SHOW Tour Dates:

Dec. 14 Brooks, CA - Cache Creek Casino Resort

Dec. 15 Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Dec. 19 Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort

Dec. 20 Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

Dec. 21 Mescalero, NM - Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino

A portion of ticket sale proceeds from the tour benefit the newly established Starlight Fund. Founded by Jon and Summer Pardi, the Starlight Fund supports organizations dedicated to providing opportunities and resources specific to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture, and construction. To learn more about the Starlight Foundation, visit HERE. Photo Credit: Evan De Stefano

Since first hitting the country landscape, singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has long since separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. “Jon Pardi cut a path through modern country’s embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (The New York Times) with “an emboldened work… a distilling of his sound into a more potent form that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition's modern era” (NPR). Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People) and “even when he’s singing sad songs, he wants people to have a good time” (Associated Press). Pardi’s critically acclaimed most recent album MR. SATURDAY NIGHT proved he has “blazed his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard) and followed his critically acclaimed 2019 album -HEARTACHE MEDICATION - a CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project that was also named as one of Rolling Stone’s “Best Album of the Year” and Los Angeles Times' (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year” upon release. His breakthrough Platinum-selling album, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE, which featured the multi-Platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.” Pardi has earned several No. Ones on country radio and is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still wok on a mass scale” (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People). Pardi’s brand new “Friday Night Heartbreak” is the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, anticipated for release in 2025. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.

