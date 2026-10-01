Photos: Joey Molland, Phil Solem & Jeff Miller Release 'Roll Over Beethoven'

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Molland, Solem & Miller are launching a celebration of Chuck Berry ahead of what would have been the rock & roll pioneer's 100th birthday on October 18, releasing their recording of his classic 'Roll Over Beethoven.' The track is available now exclusively as a free download and offers the first preview of a full-length Berry tribute album coming in 2027 via Hygh Tension Records/Virgin Music Group.

The recording brings together Joey Molland of Badfinger, Phil Solem of The Rembrandts and Jeff Miller, three musicians united by their admiration for Berry and the influence his songwriting, guitar playing and attitude had on generations of rock & roll musicians.

For Molland, the project was particularly personal. For years, the longtime Badfinger guitarist and vocalist had wanted to make a record celebrating Berry's music. Together with Solem and Miller, he brought that wish to life, completing the recordings just three months before his death.

What began as a tribute to one musical hero became a tribute to another.

For Solem and Miller, sharing these recordings is both a celebration of Berry's extraordinary legacy and an opportunity to honor their friend and collaborator. The project preserves some of the final music Molland recorded while fulfilling his longtime desire to salute one of his greatest influences.

'Roll Over Beethoven' launches a celebration that will extend beyond Berry's October 18 centennial. Over the coming months, Molland, Solem & Miller and Hygh Tension Records/Virgin Music Group will share additional recordings and stories from the sessions, highlighting Berry's songs, influence and enduring place at the foundation of rock & roll. The celebration will culminate in the release of Molland, Solem & Miller's full-length Chuck Berry tribute album in 2027.

About Molland, Solem & Miller

Molland, Solem & Miller brings together Joey Molland of Badfinger, Phil Solem of The Rembrandts and Jeff Miller to celebrate the songs of Chuck Berry. Born in part from Molland's longtime wish to honor one of his greatest musical influences, the project captures the trio's shared love of Berry's music while serving as a lasting tribute to their friend and collaborator.













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