Fernando Noronha to Release AIN'T NO HIDING FROM THE BLUES Album

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Brazilian blues guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Fernando Noronha has released his ninth studio album, AIN'T NO HIDING FROM THE BLUES, on Worldhaus Music. The record, the product of four years of writing and recording, arrives as Noronha marks 30 years since forming his band Black Soul in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and follows a career that has taken him to stages across North America, South America, and Europe, including performances alongside B.B. King and Chuck Berry.

The album is filled with soulful vocals and blazing guitar runs.

The album also reflects a period of personal change for Noronha, who relocated to San Clemente, California, after marrying a childhood friend. AIN'T NO HIDING FROM THE BLUES includes a version of Hoochie Coochie Man featuring Kim Wilson of THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS on harmonica, along with slide guitar work from Big Gilson on One of a Kind.

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