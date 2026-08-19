Photos: Jaxson Free Releases WALK IN THIS BAR (SKYLINE SESSIONS) Video

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Jaxson Free delivers a rooftop performance of his summer track 'Walk in This Bar' as part of his 'Skyline Sessions' series. Free's first full band 'Skyline Session' also features VWillz, who joins him on the third verse. The swagger-filled track finds the narrator healed and happy...until he walks 'In This Bar' and all the memories come flooding back. The video was filmed at Kane Brown's on Broadway in Nashville on a nearly 100-degree summer day, overlooking the more than 30 bars in Nashville's iconic entertainment district. Free was a writer on Brown's No. 1 hits 'Thank God' and 'I Can Feel It' among other tracks.







'It was real dope to get to shoot this at Kane's, not only because he is a friend and collaborator but it's such a cool spot. It was also cool to see the 'Thank God' sign on the wall right as I walked in,' said Free. 'Shout out to KB's team for taking such good care of us…and letting me duck into the freezer a few times so I didn't melt.'

Up tempo, bouncy, melodic and fresh, the track channels the arena-sized appeal of cross-over artists while carving out its own more self-aware and emotionally grounded lane. With an uplifting, smooth groove built for repeat listens and sleek production, the track is an undeniable statement record for Free — the kind of song that feels equally at home on Country radio, streaming playlists and packed weekend bar speakers. Written by Free, VWillz, Mark Holman and Geoff Warbuton and produced by Holman and Tyler Dopps, the catchy tune is also accompanied by an official music video featuring both artists and old bar room memories.

Already a certified hitmaker with several No. 1s to his name as a songwriter, as an artist, the North Carolina native is showing significant growth across both streaming and social platforms — a testament to the independent artist's rapidly expanding fanbase and undeniable upward trajectory. 'Walk In This Bar' is Free's fourth single with Goat Island Sound, following 'Don't Come Lookin,' 'LET U GO' and 'Get Go,' which were also reimagined for his Skyline Sessions.

Named one of Music Row's 'Top 100 Songwriters of 2025,' Free is on a hot streak recently garnering his third No. 1 as a songwriter (for Thomas Rhett's 'After All The Bars Are Closed'), earning another BMI Award, expanding his social following with figures exceeding one million on TikTok alone and earning more than one BILLION streams as a songwriter (in 2025 alone). Since moving to Nashville from Raleigh and signing to Goat Island, Free has become one of the most in-demand songwriters; penning hits for everyone from Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Lana Del Rey, Quavo and more. Three of his songs were included on Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken, which took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Country Album. He was also a writer on Tucker Wetmore's hot summer single 'Sunburn,' Zach John King's new 'Run For Them Hills,' and Jacob Hackworth's record-breaking Top 40-and-climbing single 'What Took You So Long.'

Free is currently working on new music, having teased multiple new songs online, and is continuing to write hits for other artists. For more information follow Jaxson on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube or visit his website.

About Jaxson Free

Jaxson Free is an extraordinarily rare creative force who can play multiple instruments, sing, write, produce and entertain audiences of all kinds. Akin to multi-threats like Timbaland, Pharrell Williams or Post Malone, Free's talent and deep appreciation for music transcends genres, giving the creative chameleon the ability to pen hits for artists including Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Lil Wayne, Lana Del Ray, Quavo and many more.

The virtuoso has earned millions of streams as an independent artist with sounds ranging from sleek R&B to alt-leaning Pop — and with his latest season of music, he adds a touch of his new home of Nashville to his catalog. He debuted his first single with Goat Island Sound 'Get Go' in September and has since followed it up with 'LET U GO,' and 'Don't Come Lookin.' Recruited to Music City by Goat Island, since signing with Kos Weaver and his team, Free has landed scores of multi-genre major label cuts (Bailey Zimmerman, Dom Innarella, Maddox Batson and more) as well as three No. 1 hits including the crossover smash by Kane and Katelyn Brown, 'Thank God,' Kane Brown's 'I Can Feel It' and Thomas Rhett's 'After All The Bars Are Closed.' He is also a writer on Jacob Hackworth's current record breaking Top 40 single 'What Took You So Long.'

The in-demand creator has caught the attention of many — from President Obama (his Raleighwood Hills project with Lesthegenius and Sonny Miles was added to 'President Obama's Favorite Songs of 2019' playlist) to Jelly Roll who enlisted Free to write several songs on his GRAMMY Award-winning album Beautifully Broken and gushed about Free and his talents on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, saying 'Remember his name. This kid's going to have 30-40 No.1's.'

The Carolina native is continuously writing countless tracks while playing shows and releasing new music. For more information visit www.jaxsonfree.com and follow him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

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