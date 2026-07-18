Morgan Wallen to Release New Track 'Been By Now' After Baltimore Live Debut

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Morgan Wallen performed his new song BEEN BY NOW live for the first time at a sold-out show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on July 18, 2026, and has since announced the track is set for wide release on July 24. The song was written by Wallen alongside Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block, and Taylor Phillips, with production by Joey Moi. The announcement comes as Wallen has five dates remaining on his 2026 STILL THE PROBLEM tour.

'Been By Now' continues Wallen's unmatched ability to blend deeply personal storytelling with undeniable melodies, giving fans another standout addition to his ever-growing catalog. The new song was written by Wallen alongside Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block and Taylor Phillips, with production by Joey Moi.

The announce comes as Wallen is set to close out his blockbuster 23-stadium show STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR, which has played to sold-out crowds across North America. Produced by AEG Presents (with the exception of the Tuscaloosa date, produced by Live Nation), the tour features a rotating lineup of special guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett, with support from Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten on select dates.

Remaining STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR dates include:

July 18 || Baltimore, Md. || M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

August 1 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth programs in the areas of sports and music. As part of MWF's Tour Give Back initiative, the foundation has contributed over $1 million worth of instruments to schools in need across U.S. touring cities. For more information, visit MorganWallenFoundation.org.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music – with Billboard calling him 'one of the biggest stars in the music world right now.' With 21 No. 1 singles at country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 225 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, available now via Big Loud / Mercury, debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His preceding albums – Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time – have remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat. I'm The Problem has already yielded six No. 1's at country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks. Wallen kicked off his 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour for 2026 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The run includes stops at four major college football stadiums: Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan's Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium in April. Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. More at MorganWallenFoundation.org.

MorganWallen.com

Photo Credit: Image by Spidey Smith

The STILL THE PROBLEM tour has been one of the major concert runs of 2026, with Wallen playing stadium dates across the country. The country music touring landscape has seen significant demand this year, as evidenced by Garth Brooks' BLAME IT ALL ON MY ROOTS arena tour, which drew more than 380,000 people to the ticket queue for its Indianapolis on-sale, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.



Photo Credit: Image by Spidey Smith

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