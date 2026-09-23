Photos: Jared Schonig Big Band to Tour Fall 2026 Following LIVE AT DIZZY'S Release

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Drummer and composer Jared Schonig's big band has released a live recording, Jared Schonig Big Band – Live at Dizzy's, on Anzic Records. The album was recorded live at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City and is available now.

Featured on the recording are many of the drummer/composer's compositions, arranged by some of the most acclaimed big band leaders, arrangers, and composers working today, including Mike Holober, Miho Hazama, John Daversa, Alan Ferber, Jim McNeely and Laurence Hobgood. Schonig's love for large ensemble and big band music runs deep to his early forays into jazz, and many of these arrangers were initially heroes to the drummer/composer who then became colleagues and 'bosses' when Schonig became a much-in-demand sideman on NYC's thriving big band scene.

Encapsulated in Schonig's 'hits' heard on Live at Dizzy's such as 'White Out,' 'Sound Evidence,' and 'Eight Twenty,' is an unstoppable life-force and energy that is contagious.

'Playing live music for human beings is my favorite thing to do. It's probably the number one reason I play. Seeing people react to what is happening onstage becomes an instant bond and is forever cemented in the memory of the band and the audience,' said Schonig. 'I've had a steady yearly gig with the big band at Dizzy's for many years and naturally it's where I chose to record this live album. It's my favorite room to play with my big band (as well as many others), we had also sold out the room for at least two years in a row so I figured the vibe would be amazing, and it was!'

The music on Schonig's first live recording as a leader, and follow up to his ambitious double disc debut, Two Takes Vol. 1: Quintet/Vol. 2, is played with the freedom, abandon, joy and excellence that only top New York City players seem to truly capture. Live at Dizzy's features Schonig in the company of long-time collaborators and friends.

'Bassist Matt Clohesy and I have been playing together for twenty years and been all over the world with numerous ensembles. Pianist David Cook and I have been playing and touring together for just as long, and the rapport between the three of us is unmistakable. Tony Kadleck is my favorite lead trumpeter (and everyone else's) and has been on every big band gig I've ever done (with my band and his). Mike Davis is a dear friend and one of the best lead trombone players to ever do it. Jason Rigby's sound and concept is essential to my music and I love playing with him. Terell Stafford joined the band for the first time for this record. I've been a fan of his for years and he plays some incredible solos here. I was so glad to have him! Andrew Gould is my favorite lead alto player (and one of my favorite improvisors) and we have played together all over the world with the 8-Bit Big Band. He has made himself essential to my band! Trumpeter Scott Wendholt and I have played together in my different configurations for many years and he's someone I grew up listening to. His sound and language is also incredibly integral to my music. The level of professionalism, care, and brilliance that these musicians put into my music is what I wanted to showcase,' said Schonig.

Schonig and co. unfold the first tune, 'Sound Evidence' (arranged by Miho Hazama), in layers, teasing your ears in multiple directions, with knock-it-out-of-the-park solos from Ryan Keberle, Scott Wendholt and Alex Goodman. Next up is 'Climb,' written for the last Wee Trio recording, and representing the climb that we all inevitably face in daily life. 'White Out' is one of Schonig's most recorded compositions and was crafted the first time he was caught in a heavy NYC blizzard.

The first new tune is 'Jiggle Jaggle,' 'a funky tune that my four year old son named. We had been playing and I had this melody in my head. I sang it into my phone, fleshed it out on the piano, and played it for him and he said Jiggle Jaggle. I commissioned the great Mike Holober (who co-produced my big band studio record) to do a chart on it and the results were amazing. I always heard John Ellis on this in my head, and he was available for the record and boy was I glad,' said Schonig.

'Eight Twenty' possesses such a lovely melody, and is, 'a dedication to my beautiful wife and mother of our children; Eight Twenty is the day we got married. I just wanted to write a beautiful melody reminiscent of her,' explained Schonig.

The other new composition is 'Canyons' which was co-written during the pandemic with the great bassist/composer Adam Neely. Schonig elaborated, 'we go way back to when he was a student in the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop and I was the house drummer. Miho Hazama first created an arrangement to feature the vocalist Michael Mayo. He wasn't available for the date so I thought about who this would be great for and Nicole Zuraitis came to mind. Her performance on this tune is one of my favorite parts of this record. She sings an incredible solo that is just mesmerizing.'

The set closes with 'Sabotage,' originally written for the Wee Trio's live recording at Jazz At The Bistro in St. Louis, when the trio noticed their mic cables had been cut the night before the 2nd day of recording. A favorite to play for Schonig and the band, and a fitting, big, fat exclamation point for this album.

https://www.jaredschonig.com

Upcoming Jared Schonig Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 24 Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge @ Reilly Arts Center @ 7:00 PM Ocala, FL

SEPTEMBER 25 Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge @ New Tampa Performing Arts Center @ 7:00 PM, Tampa, FL

SEPTEMBER 26 Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge @ New Tampa Performing Arts Center @ 7:00 PM, Tampa, FL

SEPTEMBER 27 Chuck Owen & The Jazz Surge @ Pilar's Loft @ 7:00 PM Winter Garden, FL

OCTOBER 6 Aaron Tveit @ Royal Albert Hall @ 7:30 PM London, UK

OCTOBER 12 Steven Feifke Big Band @ Dizzy's Jazz Club @ 7:00 PM New York, NY

OCTOBER 16 8-Bit Big Band @ Benaroya Hall @ 8:00 PM Seattle, WA

OCTOBER 24 8-Bit Big Band @ Miller Theater (Kimmel Center) @ 8:00 PM Philadelphia, PA

NOVEMBER 1 Aaron Tveit @ Emerson Colonial Theater @ 7:00 PM Boston, MA

NOVEMBER 2 Aaron Tveit @ Emerson Colonial Theater @ 7:00 PM Boston, MA

NOVEMBER 19 Aaron Tveit & Lea Michelle @ The Beacon Theater @ 8:00 PM New York, NY

DECEMBER 12 8-Bit Big Band @ Berklee Performance Center @ 7:00 PM Boston, MA

DECEMBER 19 8-Bit Big Band @ Sony Hall @ 6:30 PM New York, NY











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