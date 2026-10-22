Photos: Jared Schonig Big Band LIVE AT DIZZY'S Earns Three GRAMMY Nominations

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Jared Schonig Big Band's live recording, Jared Schonig Big Band – Live at Dizzy's, has earned three Grammy Award nominations. The album was recorded at Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Nominated Categories

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Live at Dizzy's – Jared Schonig

Best Jazz Performance: Canyons – Jared Schonig Featuring Nicole Zuraitis

Best Instrumental Composition: Canyons (Live) – Jared Schonig & Adam Neely, composers

'Canyons' was co-written during the pandemic with bassist/composer Adam Neely. Schonig said, 'we go way back to when he was a student in the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop and I was the house drummer. Miho Hazama first created an arrangement to feature the vocalist Michael Mayo. He wasn't available for the date so I thought about who this would be great for and Nicole Zuraitis came to mind. Her performance on this tune is one of my favorite parts of this record. She sings an incredible solo that is just mesmerizing.'

The Jared Schonig Big Band features musicians performing live at one of New York City's jazz rooms on Jared Schonig Big Band – Live at Dizzy's. Featured on the recording are many of the drummer/composer's compositions, arranged by big band leaders/arrangers/composers including Mike Holober, Miho Hazama, John Daversa, Alan Ferber, Jim McNeely, and Laurence Hobgood. Schonig's affinity for large ensemble and big band music dates back to his early forays into jazz, and many of these arrangers were initially heroes to the drummer/composer who then became colleagues and 'bosses' when Schonig became a much-in-demand sideman on New York City's big band scene.

Among the tracks heard on Live at Dizzy's are 'White Out,' 'Sound Evidence,' and 'Eight Twenty.' The music on Schonig's first live recording as a leader follows up his double disc debut, Two Takes Vol. 1: Quintet/Vol. 2. Live at Dizzy's features Schonig alongside long-time collaborators and friends.

'Bassist Matt Clohesy and I have been playing together for twenty years and been all over the world with numerous ensembles. Pianist David Cook and I have been playing and touring together for just as long, and the rapport between the three of us is unmistakable. Tony Kadleck is my favorite lead trumpeter (and everyone else's) and has been on every big band gig I've ever done (with my band and his). Mike Davis is a dear friend and one of the best lead trombone players to ever do it. Jason Rigby's sound and concept is essential to my music and I love playing with him. Terell Stafford joined the band for the first time for this record. I've been a fan of his for years and he plays some incredible solos here. I was so glad to have him! Andrew Gould is my favorite lead alto player (and one of my favorite improvisors) and we have played together all over the world with the 8-Bit Big Band. He has made himself essential to my band! Trumpeter Scott Wendholt and I have played together in my different configurations for many years and he's someone I grew up listening to. His sound and language is also incredibly integral to my music. The level of professionalism, care, and brilliance that these musicians put into my music is what I wanted to showcase,' said Schonig.

'Playing live music for human beings is my favorite thing to do. It's probably the number one reason I play. Seeing people react to what is happening onstage becomes an instant bond and is forever cemented in the memory of the band and the audience,' said Schonig. 'I've had a steady yearly gig with the big band at Dizzy's for many years and naturally it's where I chose to record this live album. It's my favorite room to play with my big band (as well as many others), we had also sold out the room for at least two years in a row so I figured the vibe would be amazing, and it was!'

Upcoming Jared Schonig Tour Dates

October 12 – Steven Feifke Big Band @ Dizzy's Jazz Club @ 7:00 PM, New York, NY

October 16 – 8-Bit Big Band @ Benaroya Hall @ 8:00 PM, Seattle, WA

October 24 – 8-Bit Big Band @ Miller Theater (Kimmel Center) @ 8:00 PM, Philadelphia, PA

November 1 – Aaron Tveit @ Emerson Colonial Theater @ 7:00 PM, Boston, MA

November 2 – Aaron Tveit @ Emerson Colonial Theater @ 7:00 PM, Boston, MA

November 19 – Aaron Tveit & Lea Michele @ The Beacon Theater @ 8:00 PM, New York, NY

December 12 – 8-Bit Big Band @ Berklee Performance Center @ 7:00 PM, Boston, MA

December 19 – 8-Bit Big Band @ Sony Hall @ 6:30 PM, New York, NY











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