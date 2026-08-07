Cimarron 615 Releases New Album SAME SKY on Blue Élan Records

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Americana group CIMARRON 615 has released its third studio album, SAME SKY, via Blue Elan Records. The record includes the focus track 'Comet in the Sky,' written and sung by Michael Webb as a tribute to late Poco co-founder Rusty Young, whose 2021 death led to the band's formation. The song features a pedal steel performance by Mike Daly. The band is composed of Poco veterans Jack Sundrud on bass and vocals, Michael Webb on keyboards and accordion, and Rick Lonow on drums and percussion, alongside guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Ronnie Guilbeau.

The band's third album finds the veteran musicians fully settled into their identity, drawing from decades of experience while continuing to push beyond the boundaries of country rock, Americana, blues, bluegrass, R&B and roots music.

The album's focus track, 'Comet in the Sky,' is among its most moving moments. Written and sung by Michael Webb, the song serves as an elegy for the band's late Poco bandmate Rusty Young, whose passing in 2021 ultimately brought the group together. Featuring an expressive pedal steel performance by Mike Daly, the song reflects on loss while honoring the lasting influence of a friend, bandmate and musical trailblazer.

'This is an acknowledgement of those who came before, who are no longer with us, particularly Rusty,' Webb says. 'It's saying, we're going to miss you.'

The story of Cimarron 615 began after the passing of Rusty Young, when Blue Elan Records founder Kirk Pasich assembled Sundrud, Webb and Lonow for a tribute concert and recording project. The chemistry proved impossible to ignore. With Guilbeau joining the lineup, what began as a celebration of Poco's legacy quickly became something entirely new.

Named for Poco's classic 'Rose of Cimarron' and Nashville's 615 area code, the band has developed a sound rooted in ringing guitars, expressive keyboards, rich harmonies and a lifetime of shared musical experience.

Collectively, the four musicians represent decades of American music history. Beyond Poco, their careers include Burrito Deluxe, Great Plains, Brooklyn Cowboys, Palomino Road and GYG, along with recording and touring credits with artists including Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn, Chris Stapleton, John Prine, John Fogerty and Hank Williams Jr.

Across SAME SKY, Cimarron 615 explores resilience, friendship, gratitude and the experiences that connect us. Every member contributes as a songwriter, arranger and vocalist, creating an album that feels both deeply collaborative and unmistakably personal. The opening track, 'Your Turn Now,' acknowledges the band's next chapter, while songs like 'Aruba,' 'Broken and Blue,' 'Hard Way to Make a Living,' and 'World Slidin' Down' showcase the breadth of influences that define the group's Americana approach.

As Sundrud puts it, ''Americana' as a brand seems to fit our style of music really well. The label just encouraged us to be ourselves, and it worked out.'

With SAME SKY, Cimarron 615 continues writing its own story while honoring the musicians and friendships that made it possible. It's an album built on shared history, seasoned musicianship and the simple joy of making music together.

Track Listing

1. Your Turn Now

2. Comet In The Sky

3. Praying To Saint Rita

4. Aruba

5. Hard Way to Make a Living

6. Sunday Dress

7. The Intention Of Your Touch

8. Kentucky Callin'

9. River Road

10. Broken and Blue

11. California

12. World Slidin' Down

Tour Dates

8.13 Tuckerton, NJ — Lizzie Rose Music Room

8.14 Media, PA — Rose Tree Park

8.16 Boston, MA — Haymarket Lounge at City Winery

8.18 Ridgefield, CT — Ballard Park

8.26 Evanston, IL — Space

8.27 Green Lake, WI — Thrasher Opera House

8.28 Green Lake, WI — Thrasher Opera House

9.27 Sellersville, PA — Sellersville Theatre

And more to come....

SAME SKY was produced by the band and recorded at Treasure Island Recorders in Nashville, spanning styles including country, blues rock, bluegrass, reggae, Cajun and R&B. The album's twelve tracks include 'Your Turn Now,' 'Praying to Saint Rita,' 'Aruba,' 'Sunday Dress' and 'California.'

Photo Credit: Alan Messer



Photo Credit: Alan Messer

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