Photos: HAYWIRE Release New Album I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE

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Boston's Haywire have released their new album I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE, which is available today on all streaming platforms and in a variety of physical formats.

Produced by Citizen's Mat Kerekes and mixed by Taylor Young of The Pit Studio, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye is an urgent and apologetically alive collection of songs that turn the band's momentum into something lasting. Recorded between studios in Leeds, UK and Toledo, OH over a three month window, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye features the singles 'Interstate Love Affair' and 'Sincerely Yours,' and includes appearances from members of NOTHING, The Aggrolites, Death Threat, Eyes Of The Lord, Cheyenne Snider, and other friends of Haywire.

Later today the band will perform at Sacramento's Aftershock Festival, with additional festival appearances set for Furnace Fest and Sick New World later this month. This coming January, Haywire will head overseas to support Comeback Kid's European tour, with additional headline dates to be announced in the coming weeks. For all of Haywire's upcoming live shows and ticket information, visit the band's website.

Haywire's rise has been meteoric since forming in late 2023, supported by the band's nonstop touring, community-driven initiatives, and a prolific run of releases: Conditioned For Demolition (LP, 2024), For Better Or For Worse (EP, 2025), Shirts Vs. Skins (Split with No Guard, 2025) and New England Forever (Split with Dropkick Murphys, 2026). Now signed to Roadrunner Records, Haywire continue their mission of bringing their music to as many people as possible with their second full-length, I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye.

Tracklist

1. THAT'S LIFE (Feat. The Aggrolites)

2. I DON'T WANNA SAY GOODBYE (Feat. NOTHING)

3. FLEX YOUR HEAD

4. INTERSTATE LOVE AFFAIR

5. FOREVER ALONE (Feat. Death Threat & Eyes Of The Lord)

6. TROUBLE IN PARADISE (Feat. Cheyenne Snider)

7. PERFECT STRANGERS

8. SINCERELY YOURS (Feat. Mat Kerekes)

Haywire 2026 / 2027 Tour Dates

October 2 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock 2026*

October 10 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest 2026*

October 17 - Storrs, CT - University Of Connecticut (Free Show)^

October 24 - Dallas, TX - Sick New World*

November 13 - Springfield, MO - Pressure Point Fest*

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

January 14 - Münster, DE - Sputnikcafe~

January 15 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage~

January 16 - Lyon, FR - La Rayonne~

January 17 - Toulouse, FR - Bascala~

January 18 - Nantes, FR - Warehouse~

January 19 - Paris, FR - Trabendo~

January 20 - Antwerp, BE - Trix~

January 21 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje~

January 22 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik~

January 23 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan~

January 24 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg~

January 26 - Warsaw, PL - Proxima~

January 27 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory~

January 28 - Nuremberg, DE - Z-Bau~

January 29 - Munich, DE - Nachtwerk~

January 30 - Vienna, AT - Arena~

January 31 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert~

^ Headline Date * Festival Date ~ Supporting Comeback Kid

Photo Credit: MATTHEW FEVRIER





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Photo Credit: MATTHEW FEVRIER

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