Photos: Googly Eyes to Release "PANDORA'S BOX" Ahead of All Things Go Festival

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The rising electronic pop artist googly eyes is preparing for her first-ever festival show. On Sunday, September 27, she will play the All Things Go stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Ahead of that debut, she has released the new track 'Pandora's Box,' co-written and produced by Myles Avery, alongside a music video directed by Anthony Yebra and produced by Millie Dweck.





































On the song, googly eyes shared: 'If I opened Pandora's Box, it was a long time ago. Making music your job is so beyond dreamy, but it of course comes with its own unique set of pain points. For me, this song is about the decisions we make and how they inevitably take us down unpredictable paths. You can always course correct, but you can never go back. What happens if I get what I want? What will it unleash into my own little world? Is it worth it?'

In September of 2023, Tove Lo and Flume posted an artist development open call to new artists on Instagram, and after receiving and reviewing thousands of demos, googly eyes emerged as the artist for the opportunity. Nearly two years on, the collaboration produced 'I Don't Go Out' and 'Made Of' as part of their collaborative EP.

Sitting somewhere between alternative pop and electronic indie, googly eyes delivers glitchy, technicolor, poetic songs of the heart – all written, recorded and produced entirely on her own to this point, illustrated on googs' 2024 debut Starlet EP and its singles 'Mid-Leap,' 'Internet Star' and 'Waste of Conversation.' As an artist, songwriter, and producer, googly eyes focuses on vocal production, electronic influences, and poetic lyricism, blending raw, human elements with angular, synthetic ones.

'Made Of' and 'I Don't Go Out' mark googly eyes' releases on Pretty Swede Records, an independent label founded in 2022 by Tove Lo. To date, Pretty Swede has released Tove Lo's 2023 LP Dirt Femme and her collaborative 2024 HEAT EP with SG Lewis. googly eyes' Starlet EP marked the first release by Pretty Swede outside of Tove Lo's own artist project.

Pretty Swede signed googly eyes in collaboration with Tove Lo's longtime collaborators Neon Gold, known for a history of debut releases, from Tove Lo's own Truth Serum EP in 2014 (featuring 'Habits') to early releases from Charli XCX, MARINA & The Diamonds, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding and more.

She heads out with EMEI in October, after touring with Ashnikko in spring.

Googly Eyes Live Dates

Sun Sep 27 - Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

Sat Oct 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater w/ EMEI

Sun Oct 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ EMEI

Tue Oct 13 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall w/ EMEI

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link