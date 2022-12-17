Photos: Go Inside ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE with NY POPS and Ingrid Michaelson

On Friday, December 16, Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joined Ingrid Michaelson and the Pops for Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, a night of classic carols and modern favorites from the holiday season.

Check out our photos below!

The second Pops' performance on Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with a special one-night-only program featuring songs from Michaelson's holiday album Songs for the Season and other original hits. While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight albums, she's also written for other artists and for the stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first Emmy Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy