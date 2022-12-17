Photos: Go Inside ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE with NY POPS and Ingrid Michaelson
There will be a second performance featuring Michaelson on December 17th.
On Friday, December 16, Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joined Ingrid Michaelson and the Pops for Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, a night of classic carols and modern favorites from the holiday season.
Check out our photos below!
The second Pops' performance on Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with a special one-night-only program featuring songs from Michaelson's holiday album Songs for the Season and other original hits. While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight albums, she's also written for other artists and for the stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first Emmy Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Essential Voices USA and The New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Ingrid Michaelson
Allie Moss
Hannah Winkler
Allie Moss, Ingrid Michaelson and Hannah Winkler
Jason Mraz and Ingrid Michaelson
Chad Vaccarono and Ian Axel
Allie Moss, Ian Axel, Chad Vaccarino and Ingrid Michaelson
Chad Vaccarino
Chad Vaccarino, Steven Reineke, Ian Axel and Ingrid Michaelson
Allie Moss, Ingrid Michaelson, Steven Reineke and Hannah Winkler
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA
Judith Clurman and Essential Voices USA
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Pecan Pie, Santa Claus, Steven Reineke, Essential Voices USA and The New York Pops
Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus and Steven Reineke
Pumpkin Pie and Santa Claus
Santa Claus and Steven Reineke
Allie Moss, Jason Mraz, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson, Chad Vaccarino, Ian Axel and Hannah Winkler
Chad Vaccarino and Ian Axel
Jason Mraz, Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Jason Mraz and Will Chase
Steven Reineke and Judith Clurman
Steven Reineke and Ingrid Michaelson
Steven Reineke and Ingrid Michaelson
Pumpkin Pie, Steven Reineke, Ingrid Michaelson, Santa Claus and Judith Clurman
Pumpkin Pie, Steven Reineke, Ingrid Michaelson and Santa Claus
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson and Steven Reineke
Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson and Steven Reineke
Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson and Steven Reineke
Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson and Steven Reineke
Allie Moss, Ingrid Michaelson and Hannah WInkler
Allie Moss, Ingrid Michaelson and Hannah Winkler
Chad Vaccarino, Ingrid Michaelson and Ian Axel
Chad Vaccarino, Ingrid Michaelson and Ian Axel
Will Chase, Allie Moss, Chad Vaccarino, Ingrid Michaelson, Ian Axel, Hannah Winkler, Jason Mraz and Steven Reineke
Will Chase, Allie Moss, Chad Vaccarino, Ingrid Michaelson, Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Ian Axel, Hannah Winkler, Jason Mraz and Steven Reineke
Will Chase, Judith Clurman and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase, Judith Clurman and Ingrid Michaelson
Steven Reineke, Ingrid Michaelson and Judith Clurman
Steven Reineke, Ingrid Michaelson and Judith Clurman
Ian Axel, Allie Moss, Hannah Winkler, Jason Mraz, Will Chase, Chad Vaccarino, Ingrid Michaelson and Santa Claus join Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that include-Norman Schwabe, Derek Hake, Autumn Wilson, Michael Douris,Heidi Krump, Maria Tramontozzi, Matt Herbek and Alonzo Johnson
Richard Maltby, Jr. join Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that include-Norman Schwabe, Derek Hake, Autumn Wilson, Michael Douris,Heidi Krump, Maria Tramontozzi, Matt Herbek and Alonzo Johnson
Judith Clurman, Richard Maltby, Jr., Maria Tramontozzi and Vanessa Porras
Judith Clurman and Richard Maltby, Jr.
Judith Clurman, Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jamie deRoy
Ian Axel and Chad Vaccarino
Lorraine McGinn, Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, June Freemanzon, Theresa McGinn, Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard
Vanessa Porras, Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Judith Clurman and Maria Tramontozzi
From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy
December 17, 2022
On Friday, December 16, Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joined Ingrid Michaelson and the Pops for Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, a night of classic carols and modern favorites from the holiday season. Check out our photos here!
Photos: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in TECHNICOLOR DREAMS
December 11, 2022
Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. Check out our photos here!
Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
December 7, 2022
On December 6, there was a celebration of The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld, the title of both the new book and the inaugural exhibition at The Museum of Broadway. The Al Hirschfeld foundation hosted a cocktail reception celebrating the new book at The Algonquin before offering a private tour of the new exhibition at the museum. Check out photos here!
Photos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross
December 6, 2022
Bonnie Comley, who is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of HOAGY CARMICHAEL'S STARDUST ROAD
December 2, 2022
The York Theatre Company presents New York premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, conceived by Susan H. Schulman, Michael Lichtefeld, and Lawrence Yurman, developed with Hoagy Bix Carmichael, and featuring music by the legendary Hoagy Carmichael. Check out photos from opening night here!