Photos: Four Productions Go on Sale at Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden

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DNA Productions, in partnership with the City of Winter Garden, announced single tickets on sale for four productions including one family show, one theatrical production, and two concerts.

Tickets are available at GardenTheatreonPlant.com.

On Sale Today

Come What May

Monday, January 11, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 12, 2027 | 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for a great date night in Winter Garden! Part concert, part theatrical spectacle, Come What May: A Tribute to Moulin Rouge, The Greatest Showman, & Other Movie Musicals is a dazzling concert celebration of Hollywood's most electrifying musical films. Featuring powerhouse vocals, spectacular costumes, and the unforgettable songs of Moulin Rouge!, The Greatest Showman, Chicago, A Star Is Born, and more, this exciting production brings the glamour and romance of the silver screen to life on stage.

Mutts Gone Nuts

Saturday, January 23, 2027 | 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Big time family fun with this wildly entertaining canine comedy! Mutts Gone Nuts features an incredible cast of rescue dogs performing jaw-dropping tricks, stunts, and hilarious routines. Packed with audience interaction, comedy, and heartwarming moments, this family-friendly production celebrates the intelligence, agility, and charm of man's best friend in an unforgettable live experience.

The 39 Steps

January 28-31, February 4-7, and 11-14, 2027 | Showtimes vary. Matinees 2 p.m., Evening Shows 7:30 p.m.

A hilarious whodunnit that delivers Hitchcock-style suspense with Monty Python-inspired comedy. The third show in Garden Theatre on Plant's 2026-2027 season, The 39 Steps is a fast-paced theatrical thrill ride that follows an ordinary man swept into an international spy conspiracy. Featuring just four actors playing over 100 characters, this inventive award-winning adaptation delivers nonstop laughs, clever staging, and astonishing theatrical creativity from start to finish.

The 39 Steps is sponsored by SmileBliss Orthodontics and produced by TheatreWorks Florida.

Beatles to Bourbon Street

Tuesday, February 9, 2027 | 7 p.m.

Beatles to Bourbon Street is a high-energy musical journey that takes the timeless hits of The Beatles and drops them into a Mardi Gras explosion with the soulful rhythms and vibrant spirit of New Orleans. Blending rock classics with jazz, brass, funk, and blues influences, this electrifying concert experience reimagines iconic songs through the unmistakable sound and celebration of Bourbon Street.

Beatles to Bourbon Street is sponsored by Massey Services.

All programming, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change. For tickets, visit GardenTheatreonPlant.com.

About DNA Productions

DNA Event Creative, operating as DNA Productions, is an experienced, Winter Garden-based, female-owned production company specializing in end-to-end delivery of theatrical and artistic performances, as well as live events across the globe. The team supports creative development, theatrical production, talent and vendor management, technical direction, audio, lighting, video, scenic, graphic design and audience-facing operations. As a presenting partner at Garden Theatre on Plant, DNA brings a theatre mindset to professional productions with a strong emphasis on the patron experience from arrival to final curtain.

About Garden Theatre on Plant

Owned and operated by the City of Winter Garden, Garden Theatre on Plant is a treasured community jewel among the historic downtown landscape. Since opening its doors in 1935, it has delivered the glamour of movies, live performances, and theatre to its residents, satisfying the appetites of theatregoers and enthusiasts of the performing arts. This 295-seat refurbished historic Theatre, with an art deco signature and a Mediterranean Revival architectural style, boasts and provides a stunning intimate setting for locals and visitors, near and far, to fully enjoy the performing arts experience. Garden Theatre on Plant offers a variety of stage and live performances including plays, musicals, concerts, movies, events, and more.

Tickets: GardenTheatreOnPlant.com















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