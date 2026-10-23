THE SUNSHINE REBELS Release Debut Single HOP ON, HOP OFF

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chicago's The Sunshine Rebels have released their debut single 'Hop On, Hop Off,' now available via digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Inspired after a trip to the British Isles, 'Hop On, Hop Off' drips with an intense and classic swagger, sonically self-described by the band as 'Radiohead meets 10,000 Maniacs through a Beatles lens'. There's a dash of Chrissie Hynde from The Pretenders as well, which is evident in Sangeeta Patel's spunky and powerful vocals. Consisting of droning pedal tones, chaotic travel themes, and scattered vintage pop culture references, The Sunshine Rebels' latest track is calculated and tactical — leaning cleverly into a vintage aesthetic yet still remaining uniquely its own.

'Hop On, Hop Off' was created at Chicago's Electric Audio. Although recording for the tracks took place as recently as the Summer of 2026, The Sunshine Rebels have been cooking up these tunes for quite a while. The result is the forthcoming album, slated for unveiling in early 2027 – consisting of tracks that have been in conception since as far back as the early 2000's.

'Hop On, Hop Off' was recorded entirely live, with no click tracks or autotune, creating a rare and organic experience that is hard to find in today's current soundscape. The new single is the precursor to what is to come on the forthcoming album, a decadent sonic treat leaning into 80s rock, alternative indie, and elements of post-punk revival.

About The Sunshine Rebels

Formed in Chicago in 2023, The Sunshine Rebels are currently gearing up for the release of their debut record, which was crafted by world-renowned engineer Greg Norman (The Killers, Guided By Voices, Andrew Bird). Seamlessly marrying towering crescendos, driving rhythms, and contemplative razor-sharp hooks, The Sunshine Rebels have arrived and are ready to engulf listeners in their magnetic aura.

By day, The Sunshine Rebels navigate the heaviest weights of human experience in high-stakes environments. By night, they channel that intense energy into a profound, high-octane alternative rock catharsis. The Sunshine Rebels consist of Sangeeta Driver (Lead Vocals/Rhythm Guitar), Scott Simpson (Lead Guitar), Anshuman Vaidya (Bass), and Johnny Pinelli (Drums).









Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 53 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone