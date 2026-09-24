Photos: Fish Hunt Share New Single 'Monkey See Monkey Do'

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New York's Fish Hunt, the project of Lucy Mondello, has shared a new single, 'Monkey See Monkey Do,' ahead of the band's upcoming album Life, out via VHS Records on October 23, 2026.

As her first fingerpicking song, the new single finds Lucy reflecting on her frustration with the current U.S. politics and the country's deplorable actions. 'As a band, this is one of our favorite songs to play live. It slaps,' Lucy says. 'This song was truly a stream of consciousness moment for me. I remember when I first re-read 'monkey see, monkey do, we are totally screwed' back to myself and thought, 'oh wow, that's precisely how it feels to be suffering the consequences of an incompetent, destructive, inattentive administration.' This song features Tex Patrello on piano, one of my all-time favorite players.'

Fish Hunt released the title track 'Life' in August, illustrating a time when Mondello was grappling with immense uncertainty regarding the purpose of life. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Melaina Kol and People I Love, 'Life' naturally blends real instruments and sample loops, allowing Fish Hunt to explore creative possibilities beyond their current discography. While the song asks 'What is life about?', the official music video gives a clear answer. Though their environment is ever-changing, the band creates a sense of home through friendship, adventure, and play—these being core themes in Fish Hunt's music and artistic ethos.

Where her earlier work leaned into the careful and the sensitive, Life pushes past typical guitar music borders, Lucy working alongside her musical contemporaries to build something dynamic without losing the intimacy that's always defined her songwriting. Guided by an intuition she calls her north star, she's spent the record chasing what it means to actually listen: to sanctify the undefinable truths sitting under the noise, to treat music as the common denominator we reach for when we need to connect.

A fixture of New York's sprawling DIY scene, Fish Hunt has shared stages with peers like Horse Jumper of Love, Joyer, Superfan, Youbet, Melaina Kol, and more. The four-piece is set to play a run of shows across New York City this fall.

Fish Hunt Live 2026

SEPTEMBER 26 – New York, NY – Union Pool (w/ Alexalone, Proun, Laveda)

OCTOBER 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Braindead Studios

OCTOBER 30 – New York, NY – VHS Studios (w/ Melaina Kol, Chatterton, Tex Patrello)

NOVEMBER 13 – New York, NY – VHS Studios (w/ A Mourning in Heaven, Weatherday)

Tracklist

Two Kids at Heart

Monkey See Monkey Do

Metal Grain

Zero

Life

Horsie

Thunder Storm

Tug and Pull

To You

Thief

Outerspace

Avenue

Bloom

About Fish Hunt

Fish Hunt is the musical project of New York native Lucy Mondello. Equipped with a unique affinity for all things careful and sensitive, Lucy's songwriting is rich and thoughtful, think a homemade meal or a patchwork quilt. She found her voice listening to artists such as Imogen Heap, Johanna Warren, and Animal Collective, which has led her to a unique sonic palette that's all her own. Her third album, Life, recorded at VHS Studios in Brooklyn, NY, sees her adding to the quilt in a big way, collaborating with many of her musical contemporaries to create a dynamic record that is as courageous as it is cozy. This album, and Lucy's own life, is guided by her intuition that serves as her north star. Mondello explores what it means to actively choose to listen and sanctify the vast undefinable truths that live in us amid the disorienting static. She feels a responsibility towards the sacred and timeless art form of music, which she sees as a pre-verbal embodiment of our need to connect. This album is a testament to the collective work Lucy and her friends have dedicated to their craft. Fish Hunt aims to evoke a recognition that brings inner truths in dialogue with one another.

About VHS Records

Vinegar Hill Sound Records (VHS Records) is an independent, artist-run record label based in Brooklyn, New York, founded in 2024 by producer, mixer, and engineer Reed Black. Born out of the storied Vinegar Hill Sound recording studio, a 1,200-square-foot hybrid analog-digital space housed in a 19th-century former warehouse between DUMBO and the Navy Yard, the label carries forward the studio's ethos of handcrafted, deeply personal music-making. Black, who has spent over a decade recording major artists including Solange, Karen O, Wet, and Depeche Mode, launched VHS Records with a different ambition in mind: not scale, but intimacy. Inspired by the community spirit of classic labels like Stax Records, VHS operates as a small, deliberately curated roster where every release is made with care and intention. Free from outside investors and commercial pressures, VHS Records draws its strength from the same source as the studio that spawned it: a belief that the best records are made by people who care deeply, working in a space designed to let them do exactly that.

Photo Credit: Avery Kaplan [Download Hi-Res]













Photo Credit: Avery Kaplan [Download Hi-Res]

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