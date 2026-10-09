Photos: Emily Nash Announces KINDA LIKE THAT EP

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UK DJ/producer Emily Nash has announced her forthcoming four-track EP Kinda Like That, with its heavy-hitting lead single and title track arriving 9th October via Thrive Music. The full EP follows in December.

Following a huge 12 months of releases and standout appearances at The Warehouse Project, Drumsheds, Creamfields, Hideout and Ibiza institutions Pacha, Amnesia and Ushuaïa, Emily Nash has cemented her reputation as a rising force in the global underground.

Leading the EP, 'Kinda Like That' sees Emily go deep, moving into darker territory while drawing on tech-house's groove-driven foundations. Muscular bass and an irresistible vocal line combine to create a truly peak-time soundscape, with more than enough big-room pressure to carry the last of summer deep into the night.

Emily says:

''Kinda Like That' actually started out as a completely different track. I had a whole other instrumental before I heard the vocal, and as soon as I heard it, it completely changed the direction of the record. The EP as a whole is a collection of four tracks that each have their own character, while still feeling cohesive!'

2025 marked a major breakout moment for Emily, who co-wrote and co-produced MK and Chrystal's UK Number 1 single 'Dior', becoming the second-youngest woman in history to produce a UK Number 1. Named one of BBC Radio 1's Future Stars in 2024, she has continued to receive backing from Danny Howard, Jaguar, Arielle Free, Connor Coates and Sarah Story, while sharing bills with John Summit, Calvin Harris, Mall Grab, Jayda G and salute.

Since then, Emily's built a reputation for high-energy tech-house cuts that pair pumping rhythms with melodies for a sound that oscillates between melancholy and euphoria. There's a reason her tracks are consistently on high rotation across some of Ibiza's biggest dancefloors: they're designed for peak-time crowds and never-ending Balearic nights. That appetite for club music extends into speed garage and drum 'n' bass through her underground project EM11, which debuted at UNVRS on a bill headlined by Sara Landry and Marlon Hoffstadt.

'Kinda Like That' continues an impressive run of releases including 'Get Low', 'Drink', 'Fanta' and 'Fantasy', alongside remixes for MK, Navos and Calvin Harris' 'Ocean'. With a catalogue spanning respected imprints including HE.SHE.THEY., Experts Only, Ministry of Sound and Nervous, Emily now makes her debut on LA's Thrive, setting the tone for her forthcoming EP with a move into darker club territory.

'Kinda Like That' is out 9th October via Thrive Music, with the full EP arriving in December.

















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