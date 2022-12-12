Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball

The mega-concert will air as a television special on The CW Network on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. 

Dec. 12, 2022  

This weekend on Friday, December 9 at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 presented by Capital One, the stars hit the stage for the fifth stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

The event featured iconic performances from today's biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and JVKE.

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, the season's biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year's biggest artists in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Tampa and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One was carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and livestreamed exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. The mega-concert will air as a television special on The CW Network on Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Every year, Z100's Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year's official charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation - $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.

Proud partners of this year's national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include presenting partner Capital One, Cheez-It Snap'd, The CW, Dunkin', ESPN & espnW, M&M'S®, Mercedes-Benz, Mucinex Fast Max®, Pepsi, Pfizer and BioNTech, Visible Wireless, and Walmart. Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 is also sponsored locally by Pfizer, Mercedes-Benz, Dunkin'®, Splash Blast™, Splash Fizz™, M&M'S®, American Dream, Mucinex Fast Max ®, DraftKings Sportsbook, Saint-Martin Tourism Office, Cariloha, Splat Hair Color, scünci®, Ariana Grande Fragrances, Lincoln Tech, and Manhattan Mini Storage.

Photos: Getty Images for iHeart Radio

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Grey x AJ

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Lauren Spencer-Smith

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Lauren Spencer-Smith

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Lauren Spencer-Smith

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dove Cameron

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dove Cameron

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
ENISA

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Jax

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dua Lipa

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Dove Cameron

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Charlie Puth

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Charlie Puth

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Charlie Puth

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Erica America

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Erica America

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Erica America

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Holland Roden

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Zoey Deutch

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Zoey Deutch

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Brooke Shields

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Holland Roden

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Holland Roden

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Holland Roden

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Zoey Deutch

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Tate McRae

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Brooke Shields

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Zoey Deutch

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Brooke Shields

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Brooke Shields

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Meghan King

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Martha Stewart

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Martha Stewart

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Christine Taylor

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Martha Stewart

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Martha Stewart

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Elle Duncan

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Armani White

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Armani White

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Michelle Campbell

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Isaac Boots

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Charlieonnafriday

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Charlieonnafriday

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Elle Duncan

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Elle Duncan

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Bethenny Frankel

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Bethenny Frankel

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Christine Taylor

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Armani White

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Armani White

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Adam Met, Jack Met and Ryan Met

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Justina Valentine

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Justina Valentine

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Justina Valentine

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Jax

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Jax

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Jax

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Melissa Wachman

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
JVKE

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Josh Martinez

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Josh Martinez

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Ava Max

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Jana Kramer

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Ava Max

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Ava Max

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Ava Max

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Ava Max

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Emily Curl

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Emily Curl

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Crystal Rosas

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Shelley Rome

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Maxwell

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Belle, Sam Carrell and Tinkerbelle

Photos: Dove Cameron, Dua Lipa & More Attend iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball
Nicky Youre



