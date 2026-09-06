Photos: David Allan Coe to Release Final Studio Album A MILLION REASONS

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David Allan Coe's final studio album, A Million Reasons, arrives worldwide digitally by F3 Entertainment/Symphonic on October 16. A newly recorded version of Coe's signature song 'You Never Even Called Me By My Name' was premiered today by Taste Of Country, and is scheduled for release on Sunday, September 06 across all DSPs on what would have been the Outlaw Country Legend's 87th birthday.

Photo Credit: John Harness













Recorded nearly a decade ago, A Million Reasons represents Coe's final completed studio album, preserving his unmistakable voice, character and outlaw spirit that helped define and inspire generations of outlaw country music. The music for the album was originally recorded in 2017 by Average Joes Entertainment, spearheaded by Colt Ford and originally produced by Noah Gordon (Toby Keith, Montgomery Gentry, Brooks & Dunn) and Lex Lipsitz (Taylor Austin Dye, Sean Stemaly, Jon Wolfe), but the album itself remained unreleased.

In 2022, former David Allan Coe co-manager and former Average Joes Entertainment partner Ken Madson said he acquired the master recordings from Average Joes Entertainment to begin the process of completing the project for commercial release.

'When I began working with David Allan Coe in 2017 to record this album, my goal was to capture his voice and musical legacy in the best way possible,' says Madson. 'The project ultimately took a different path than we anticipated, but I remained committed to seeing the recordings completed and made available to his fans.'

More than a posthumous release, A Million Reasons serves as a final studio album contribution for David Allan Coe during the last chapter of his recording career—capturing the grit, humor, honesty and unmistakable authenticity that made him one of outlaw country's most enduring and influential figures.

The 11-track collection combines newly recorded performances with previously unreleased material that celebrate Coe's indelible mark on country music. The album opens with a special introduction from wrestling legend Ric Flair before launching into a newly recorded version of Coe's signature anthem, 'You Never Even Called Me By My Name,' a song recently ranked at No. 52 on SiriusXM Prime Country's Top 100 Country Songs Of All Time, and No. 160 on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Country Songs Of All Time.

Other highlights include the album's title track, 'A Million Reasons,' a Johnny Cash tribute on 'Corner of Cash and Coe,' a genre-blending tribute to the musicians who inspired him on 'Free My Mind.' The album also includes two songs co-written by Kid Rock: 'Single Father,' co-written with Coe, and 'Only God Knows Why.' Another familiar favorite includes a southern-rock rendition of Coe's own 'Take This Job and Shove It,' the working-class anthem he wrote and Johnny Paycheck famously took to No. 1 in 1978. That song ranked at No. 33 on SiriusXM's Prime Country Top 100 Country Songs Of All Time and No. 56 on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Country Songs Of All Time. Coe also previously recorded a country rap version of the song in 2017 with the Moonshine Bandits.

'This album's title track 'A Million Reasons' started being written the afternoon we took David Allan Coe to federal court in Cincinnati, where he was found guilty of owing the IRS a million dollars,' former DAC co-manager and songwriter David Wade recalled. 'This album contains songs that David Allan Coe has lived during his later years of life. He wanted that to be part of his outlaw legacy.'

For longtime David Allan Coe fans, A Million Reasons offers more than a final collection of songs—it provides one last opportunity to spend time with a singular American songwriter and recording artist whose musical influences continue to resonate with fans and aspiring recording artists alike to this day.

'A few years ago, I was able to acquire the master recordings from Average Joes Entertainment,' Madson continued. 'After David's passing earlier this year, finishing what we started and sharing what has now become his final completed studio album has felt more important than ever.'

A Million Reasons Track Listing & Songwriters

1. Ric Flair Intro (Ric Flair)

2. 'You Never Even Called Me By My Name' (Steve Goodman)

3. 'A Million Reasons' (Jim 'Moose' Brown, David Wade, Shane Grove, Erik Westfall)

4. 'Take This Job and Shove It' (David Allan Coe)

5. 'Roll Me A Smoke' (David Allan Coe)

6. 'Corner of Cash and Coe' (Rick Troyer, Erik Westfall, Shane Grove, David Wade)

7. 'Free My Mind' (David Allan Coe)

8. 'Only God Knows Why' (John Travis, Matt Shaffer, Robert Ritchie)

9. 'Single Father' (Robert Ritchie, David Allan Coe)

10. 'No Holes in These Hands' (David Wade, Gary Edwards, Rick Troyer, David Allan Coe)

11. A Million Reasons (Acoustic) (Jim 'Moose' Brown, David Wade, Shane Grove, Erik Westfall)

About David Allan Coe

David Allan Coe was an American singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than five decades and whose music became closely associated with the outlaw country movement of the 1970s. Born in Akron, Ohio, Coe began releasing music in the early 1970s, establishing himself as both a recording artist and songwriter. His debut album, Penitentiary Blues, was released in 1970.

As a songwriter, Coe wrote songs recorded by numerous country artists, including Tanya Tucker's No. 1 country hit 'Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)' and Johnny Paycheck's 'Take This Job and Shove It.' As a recording artist, Coe became best known for songs including 'You Never Even Called Me By My Name,' 'Longhaired Redneck,' 'The Ride' and 'Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.'

Coe's prolific recording career included dozens of studio albums, along with live recordings, collaborations and other releases. His 1975 album Once Upon a Rhyme featured 'You Never Even Called Me By My Name,' which became his first Top 10 country single, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard country chart.

Throughout his career, Coe maintained a distinctive identity outside Nashville's traditional establishment and became a prominent figure in outlaw country. His songwriting and recordings earned him a lasting following among country music audiences and influenced generations of artists.

David Allan Coe died on April 29, 2026, at age 86.



Photo Credit: John Harness

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