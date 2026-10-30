Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Dara Releases 'BAD IDEA' Following EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 2026 Victory
The track serves as the first taste of Dara's highly anticipated debut full-length English-language album.
Bulgarian pop artist Dara has released her new single 'BAD IDEA', out worldwide now. Marking the start of a new era, 'BAD IDEA' offers the first taste of Dara's highly anticipated debut full-length English-language album, set for release in 2027.
Renowned for her magnetic stage presence, fearless artistry and undeniable star power, Dara has established herself as one of Bulgaria's most compelling pop talents. Now, she is ready to take that energy beyond her home country and introduce her distinctive sound to audiences around the world.
A captivating performer who commands every stage she steps onto, Dara continues to push boundaries and evolve as an artist, with 'BAD IDEA' setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting new chapter in her career.
'BAD IDEA' delivers a high-energy, euphoric pop anthem that combines Dara's distinctive vocals with a fast-paced, infectious beat. Blending bold pop production with an exhilarating atmosphere, the track delivers an exciting, feel-good sound that grabs the listener's attention from the very first note.
Dara explains: 'I'm so excited to share 'BAD IDEA'. 'Bangaranga' introduced me to so many new listeners, and I want this next chapter to show them more of who I am.'
Her distinctive brand of pop perfection blends powerhouse vocals, electronic influences and electrifying performances — all of which were on full display when she triumphed at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in May. Her song 'Bangaranga' secured Bulgaria's first-ever victory in the competition, serving as the perfect introduction to a star on the rise.
Since 2021, Dara has established herself as a prominent figure in Bulgaria's music scene, serving as a coach on The Voice of Bulgaria, where she has guided several of her team members to victory. In 2022, she released her debut album, Rodena Takava, bringing together some of her earliest hits. This was followed in 2025 by ADHDARA, a more personal project reflecting her artistic evolution and growing international ambitions. Her most successful tracks include 'Thunder', 'Call Me' and 'Mr. Rover', all of which have topped Bulgarian charts.
Through collaborations with composers and producers from around the world, Dara continues to expand her musical horizons and develop a distinctive sound. Beyond music, she reached the final of Dancing Stars in 2024, finishing as runner-up. In early 2026, she further strengthened her international presence by bringing her music to audiences in cities including Berlin, Madrid and London.
More information is available at thisisdara.com.
DARA - BAD IDEA COVER
MAIN PRESS _DARA_VHG1408 (Credit_Vasil Germanov)
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