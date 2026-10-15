Photos: Cardinal Black to Release SECOND SIGN OF LIFE, Announce UK and Ireland Tour

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Welsh rock trio Cardinal Black have announced their third studio album, Second Sign of Life, arriving January 29, 2027 via Thirty Tigers, alongside the release of its riff-driven lead single, 'Saving Grace.' Self-produced during a break in European touring, the record strips back the elaborate arrangements of its predecessor to capture the chemistry that has made Cardinal Black a formidable live act. The album is available to pre-order now as the band announces its biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date.

'Saving Grace' pairs Chris Buck's muscular guitar work with Tom Hollister's soulful vocals and a lyric about the person who brings you back to solid ground when life becomes difficult. Hollister first recorded the song nearly a decade ago, but only now found the sound and words that felt true to it.

'The foundations of the song were something I had written and recorded around 10 years ago, but it never felt right - too overworked and stylised,' Hollister explains. 'I also never really had lyrics to it that had a real connection to me. This time around with Cardinal Black it all feels much more coherent. It's a song about being so close to someone that they've become an integral part of you and someone who regularly pulls you back to shore when things get a little rough at sea.'

If 2025's Midnight at the Valencia captured Cardinal Black's proverbial 10,000 hours, Second Sign of Life captures what happens when they stop counting and trust what those years have taught them.

Midnight at the Valencia, recorded at Zurich's Powerplay Studios with a more expansive production approach, topped the UK Official Independent Album Breakers Chart and helped launch the band's sold-out debut North American headline tour. Rather than attempt to outdo its scale, Cardinal Black chose fewer layers, greater immediacy and the sound of musicians playing together in a room.

The opportunity came between dates on a European tour with Alter Bridge. Cardinal Black booked nine days at Hamburg's residential Clouds Hill Studios in June 2026, effectively living where they recorded. The band arrived after frustrating early writing sessions in Hay-on-Wye and with little time to second-guess decisions, relying instead on the musical instincts sharpened by night after night onstage.

For the first time, Cardinal Black produced and engineered the album themselves, with touring bassist and recording engineer Sam Andrews contributing to the sessions. Despite Clouds Hill's wealth of vintage equipment, they kept the arrangements focused on the expanded live lineup, allowing only those additions that served the songs.

The result is a ten-song album that turns inward, exploring love, loss, vulnerability, growing older and the strange isolation of life on the road. Hollister's personal songwriting is carried by Buck's expressive guitar and Adam Roberts' sensitive rhythmic approach, with the space between instruments becoming part of the music.

That restraint reflects the band's wider independence. Long accustomed to taking a hands-on role in recording, releasing and touring, Cardinal Black have made an album on their own terms, shaped by the direct connection with audiences that remains at the heart of their work.

The story began in South Wales, where Hollister, Buck and Roberts played together long before Cardinal Black took its present form. An early performance impressed Steve Winwood enough to invite them to record at his countryside studio, but the group later splintered before reconnecting years afterward with a renewed sense of purpose.

Their debut single, 'Tell Me How It Feels,' displaced Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds atop the iTunes rock chart, while January Came Close reached No. 1 on Apple Music and Amazon album charts. They have since shared stages with Joe Bonamassa, Myles Kennedy and Peter Frampton, earning a standing ovation at London's Royal Albert Hall with Frampton.

Buck's reputation has grown alongside the band's. Named Best New Guitarist and Best Blues Guitarist by Guitarist readers, he launched his signature Yamaha Revstar RS02CB globally in 2026.

Cardinal Black's 2025 debut U.S. headline tour sold out multiple dates before they arrived, including a New York show upgraded from Mercury Lounge to Gramercy Theatre after selling out in under 24 hours, and a performance at Los Angeles' Troubadour.

With Second Sign of Life, the band sounds increasingly certain of its identity, confident enough to leave space where it might once have added another layer.

Cardinal Black return to the road in 2027 with their biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date, beginning March 30 in Wolverhampton and continuing through London and Cardiff. European dates follow in April and May, with North America planned for June. Fans who pre-order a physical edition through the band's website can access the UK and Ireland artist presale ahead of the October 21st general on-sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thecardinalblack.com.

Tracklist

1. Saving Grace

2. Take Me to The Water

3. All I Ever Wanted

4. Perfect Time

5. Higher

6. I Could Be Anything

7. Neon Lights

8. More Than Your Love

9. Growing Up

10. There Was Everything

Cardinal Black – UK & Ireland Tour 2027

Tuesday, March 30th – Wolverhampton, UK – KK's Steel Mill

Thursday, April 1st – Dublin, Ireland – Button Factory

Friday, April 2nd – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight

Saturday, April 3rd – Glasgow, UK – The Garage

Monday, April 5th – Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop

Tuesday, April 6th – Leeds, UK – Stylus

Friday, April 9th – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

Saturday, April 10th – Southampton, UK – EngineRooms

Sunday, April 11th – Exeter, UK – Phoenix

Tuesday, April 13th – Bristol, UK – Electric

Thursday, April 15th – Cambridge, UK – Junction

Friday, April 16th – London, UK – KOKO

Saturday, April 17th – Cardiff, UK – Great Hall











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