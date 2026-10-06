Photos: Alter Bridge to Release Music Video for "Tested and Able"; Tour Kicks Off November 5
The hard rock band captures its live presence in the video while announcing 18-city tour dates across North America.
Ahead of the final U.S. leg of their What Lies Within Tour, Alter Bridge have released the official music video for 'Tested and Able.' Capturing the band's commanding live presence, the new video puts fans inside the energy and intensity that Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass), and Scott Phillips (drums) have brought to stages around the world for more than two decades.
With the final U.S. dates of the What Lies Within Tour approaching, the video arrives as another look at Alter Bridge onstage and in front of their fans. The 18-city run, featuring support from Big Wreck and Tim Montana, kicks off November 5 at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, PA, and will make stops in Cleveland, OH (November 10), San Antonio, TX (November 19), Anaheim, CA (November 22), and Denver, CO (November 30), among others, before concluding December 5 at Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall in Reno, NV.
The setlist draws from the band's catalog while incorporating material from their latest album, offering fans one final opportunity to experience Alter Bridge live in the U.S. this year. Tickets and additional information are available at alterbridge.com.
What Lies Within Tour Fall Dates
Thu, Nov 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Sat, Nov 7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Sun, Nov 8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
Tue, Nov 10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
Thu, Nov 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
Sat, Nov 14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
Sun, Nov 15 - Kansas City, MO - VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Kansas City
Tue, Nov 17 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Thu, Nov 19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Sat, Nov 21 - Maricopa, AZ - The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin
Sun, Nov 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Tue, Nov 24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Wed, Nov 25 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
Fri, Nov 27 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theater
Sun, Nov 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Mon, Nov 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Thu, Dec 3 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat, Dec 5 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
Alter Bridge released their self-titled eighth studio album on January 9 via Napalm Records. Featuring 12 new tracks, the album continues the band's evolution while retaining the combination of powerful songwriting, intricate musicianship, and soaring melodies that has defined their sound for more than 20 years. Longtime producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette once again joined the band for the project, which was recorded over two months in 2025 at the legendary 5150 Studios in California and Baskette's studio in Florida. Alter Bridge is available now at https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.
Tracklist
Silent Divide (5:06)
Rue The Day (4:46)
Power Down (4:08)
Trust In Me (4:48)
Disregarded (3:55)
Tested And Able (4:36)
What Lies Within (5:07)
Hang By A Thread (4:11)
Scales Are Falling (5:54)
Playing Aces (4:05)
What Are You Waiting For (5:00)
Slave To Master (9:03)
Formed in Florida in 2004, Alter Bridge brought together four musicians whose individual experiences and shared history would quickly establish the band as one of modern hard rock's most enduring acts. Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips have spent the past two decades building a singular legacy defined by intellectual songwriting, world-class musicianship, and a fiercely dedicated global audience.
The band's debut album, One Day Remains, entered the Billboard 200 in the Top 5 and went on to earn Gold certification, beginning a run of six consecutive Top 20 debuts on the chart. Throughout their career, Alter Bridge have earned international acclaim while selling out venues including London's O2 Arena and Royal Albert Hall and amassing nearly one billion streams worldwide. Guitarist Magazine named the solo on 'Blackbird' the 'Greatest Guitar Solo of All Time,' while 'Isolation' from AB III reached No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Their 2013 album Fortress received perfect scores from KERRANG! and Total Guitar, while Walk the Sky topped the Top Rock Albums chart. In 2022, Pawns & Kings earned a 4.5-out-of-5-star review from Classic Rock, which called it 'the Rolls-Royce of Alter Bridge records,' while the album also received praise from American Songwriter, Guitar World, and Loudwire. Billboard has described Alter Bridge as 'one of America's premiere hard rock quartets.'
Now, with their self-titled eighth album and the What Lies Within Tour, Alter Bridge continue to build on that legacy, bringing together the precision, power, and expansive musicianship that have defined the band since their formation.
Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann
Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann
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