Photos: Caleb Calloway Announces New Single KAMIKAZE

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Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning producer, DJ and artist Caleb Calloway is set to release his new single 'Kamikaze' on September 25, delivering a high-energy tech house track built squarely for the dance floor.

'Kamikaze' wastes no time setting the pace. Opening with a rolling tech house rhythm that drives relentlessly forward, the track quickly establishes itself as a full-throttle dancefloor weapon. That hypnotic momentum is broken up by a groove that locks into place alongside Caleb's own catchy vocals, giving the record its hook while keeping the energy firmly rooted in the club.

The single was written and produced with acclaimed DJ and producer ACRAZE, adding another notable creative connection to Calloway's growing body of dance music work.

'Kamikaze' marks another step in Calloway's evolution from one of the industry's most in-demand producers into an artist and DJ with a rapidly expanding presence in the global dance scene.

With more than a decade immersed in house and techno, Calloway came up through the underground circuits of New York and Chicago before taking his sound worldwide. He has recently performed at Hï Ibiza, often regarded as the number 1 club in the world, as well as Amnesia Ibiza, Output NYC, Club Space and Heart Nightclub, while sharing stages with Carl Cox, Jamie Jones and Chris Liebing. Most recently, he joined Skrillex for a B2B. His festival credits include BPM, We Are FSTVL, Aquasella, EDC Mexico, Sueños and Lollapalooza Chile.

Calloway's momentum extends beyond the club. He recently released his official gym DJ mix for Apple Music, bringing his high-energy sound to a new audience beyond the traditional dance floor.

His work behind the scenes is equally formidable. A multi award-winning producer and founder of The Wave Music Group, the label Young Miko is signed to, Calloway has amassed more than 22 billion streams through his production and songwriting work. His credits include some of the biggest names in contemporary music, including Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Sebastián Yatra. He has contributed to 10 Grammy-nominated albums, with award-winning projects including Bad Bunny's El Último Tour del Mundo and Rauw Alejandro's SATURNO.

That experience has increasingly converged with his own identity as a dance artist, with recent releases including 'PE$O' with Álvaro Díaz and Cloonee, alongside a growing run of international performances.

Adding to an already packed September, Calloway has partnered with Bacardi for the 2026 VMAs, creating a custom campaign celebrating the return of the Best Dance category. The campaign features original Latin-inspired remixes of iconic tracks including Ricky Martin's 'Livin' La Vida Loca', Jennifer Lopez's 'Waiting for Tonight' and En Vogue's 'Free Your Mind'.

Following performances around Paris Fashion Week and Lollapalooza Chile, and with his global DJ schedule continuing to accelerate, Calloway is increasingly focused on one thing: establishing himself not simply as the producer behind the records, but as an artist commanding the dance floor himself.













































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