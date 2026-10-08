Photos: CHICAGO to Return for Tenth Year Residency at The Venetian

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Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in 2027 for a record tenth year in a row for a nine-show limited engagement, due to popular demand.

Celebrated as the longest-running residency artist in the venue's history, with 70 shows, Chicago will perform February 19, 20, 21, 24, 26 and 27 and March 3, 5 and 6, 2027, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Citi is the official card of Chicago's exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets start at $49.95, plus applicable fees, and will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Hailed as one of the 'most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,' the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest-charting American band in Billboard magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart top 40 albums in six consecutive decades. Chicago's debut album Chicago Transit Authority was inducted into The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2025. The Registry archives audio treasures worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage.

In 2024, Chicago released Chicago at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C. (9/16/1971), a 26-track live collection recorded at the historic venue. The show covers all three studio albums from their 1969 debut to 1971 and more than two hours of live music by Robert Lamm (keyboard, vocals), Terry Kath (guitar, vocals), Peter Cetera (vocals, bass), Danny Seraphine (drums), Lee Loughnane (trumpet, vocals), James Pankow (trombone), and Walt Parazaider (woodwinds, vocals).

Chicago released their 38th studio album, Born for This Moment, in 2022, which included the hit single 'If This Is Goodbye.' In fall of 2022, Gravitas Ventures released Chicago's documentary The Last Band on Stage directed by Peter Curtis Pardini and narrated by the band's longtime friend and actor Joe Mantegna. On March 14, 2020, Chicago is the last band playing in the U.S. as COVID lockdowns begin and The Last Band on Stage tells the incredible story of how the 58-year-old band survived a pandemic that stopped the world in its tracks.

Chicago received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special award ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the honorees was held in 2020.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was their first nomination. They've been eligible since 1994.

Chicago's first album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Chicago managed to fuse pop, rock and jazz together perfectly in this double album.

Robert Lamm and James Pankow have become inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as '25 or 6 to 4,' 'Saturday in the Park,' 'Feelin' Stronger Every Day,' 'Make Me Smile,' and many others.

The International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to James Pankow. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes people who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the trombone profession over a long career.

Chicago's lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards.

Chicago has toured every year since the band's founding, never missing a year. The group originated with founding members Robert Lamm (keyboards/vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet/vocals), and James Pankow (trombone). While Lamm and Pankow have stepped back from touring in recent years due to medical issues, Loughnane continues to perform with the band today. The current touring lineup also features Ray Herrmann (saxophone/flute), Wally Reyes Jr. (drums), Ramon 'Ray' Yslas (percussion), Nick Lane (trombone), Tony Obrohta (guitar), Eric Baines (bass/vocals), Carlos Murguía (keyboards/vocals), Justin Avery (keyboards/vocals), and newest member Rudy Cardenas as lead vocalist.

From the Signature Sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists, and a few dozen of ever-classic songs, this band's concerts are celebrations. 2027 marks the band's 60th consecutive year of touring. Chicago continue to be true ambassadors for their beloved hometown, carrying the city's name with pride and dignity around the world.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; LISA, Tim McGRaw, Josh Groban and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige and New Kids On The Block at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas features all-suite accommodations across The Venetian and The Palazzo. The iconic resort's experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play and light-hearted luxury, with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs including Cote by Simon Kim, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, and Southern California favorite Gjelina; the rejuvenating Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck inspired by the Italian Riviera including Tao Beach Dayclub, a Balinese-inspired tropical oasis; two landmark casinos and a poker room; Voltaire, a destination nightlife venue that blurs the lines between and intimate club and is home to the Queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese; concert and non-stop entertainment including master illusionist Shin Lim; and TAO Nightclub.

A premier events and conference center, the resort is home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting, exposition, and convention space. The Venetian Resort's brand-new loyalty program, Venetian Rewards, offers resort-wide earning and redemption for gaming play, including slots and tables, as well as experiential spend, such as dining, entertainment, hotel reservations, and more. The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is the only place fans can get the full experience of Sphere at The Venetian with concert and hotel packages including preferred seating.

Tour Dates

February 19, 2027

February 20, 2027

February 21, 2027

February 24, 2027

February 26, 2027

February 27, 2027

March 3, 2027

March 5, 2027

March 6, 2027











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