CHICAGO to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall on February 13

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Multi-GRAMMY award-winning band and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced that they will be performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, February 13 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 am. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit ChicagoTheBand.com.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and multiple GRAMMY Awards to their name, Chicago remains one of the most celebrated and enduring bands in music history. Rolling Stone hailed the group as one of the 'most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,' while Billboard ranked Chicago as the highest-charting American band in its Top 125 Artists of All Time.

The band received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYs and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2014. Chicago has also earned two American Music Awards, been named Founding Artists of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been honored with a Chicago street dedicated in their name, along with keys to and proclamations from numerous U.S. cities. In 2017, founding members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of their extraordinary career, Chicago has achieved 21 Top 10 singles, 11 #1 singles, five consecutive #1 albums, and earned 49 gold and platinum awards.

Chicago has toured every year since the band's founding, never missing a year. The group originated with founding members Robert Lamm (keyboards/vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet/vocals), and James Pankow (trombone). While Lamm and Pankow have stepped back from touring in recent years due to medical issues, Loughnane continues to perform with the band today. The current touring lineup also features Ray Herrmann (saxophone/flute), Wally Reyes Jr. (drums), Ramon 'Ray' Yslas (percussion), Nick Lane (trombone), Tony Obrohta (guitar), Eric Baines (bass/vocals), Carlos Murguía (keyboards/vocals), Justin Avery (keyboards/vocals), and newest member Rudy Cardenas as lead vocalist.

From the Signature Sound of the Chicago horns to their iconic vocals and catalog of timeless hits, Chicago concerts remain celebrations of one of the most successful and influential bands in rock history. In 2026, the band marks its 59th consecutive year of touring.

Event Details

Saturday, February 13 at 8 PM

Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Tickets starting at $73.75 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Ticket Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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