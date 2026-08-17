Photos: CANTRIP and LOW LILY to Perform Double Bill at Spire Center

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Scottish power quartet Cantrip and bluegrass/Americana trio Low Lily will perform a double bill on Saturday, September 5 at the Spire Center in Plymouth.







The dazzling, driving music of Cantrip and the harmonies and instrumental work of Low Lily will be featured at the Spire Center, 25 ½ Court St., Plymouth. Concert at 8 p.m. Tickets $35.65-$39.15. Information at spirecenter.org.

Cantrip features four leading figures on the Celtic music scene – Jon Bews (fiddle, vocals), Alasdair White (fiddle, vocals), Dan Houghton (pipes, whistles, flutes, guitar, bouzouki, vocals), and Eric McDonald (guitar, mandolin, bouzouki, vocals). The name Cantrip is an Old Scots word meaning a charm, magic spell, or piece of mischief, which aptly describes the band's spellbinding music. Swirling border pipes, raging fiddle, thunderous guitar and rich vocals blend to create a sound energetic enough to Raise the Roof. Expect the unexpected as Cantrip, starting with a solid love and command of Celtic music, infuses the tradition with influences including funk, metal, bluegrass, swing, and even klezmer.

The band was born at a local session in Edinburgh a couple of decades ago, after which they were quickly signed to the Foot Stompin' label. After releasing their acclaimed first album, 2001's Silver, they embarked on a busy touring schedule. Their next two well-received albums, 2005's Boneshaker and 2008's Piping the Fish, were self-produced. Next came a period of hiatus during which children were born and moves were made. The band re-formed with a tighter trio format and singular sound, displayed on 2016's The Crossing. The 2019 release of Cantrip Live features a re-recording of Silver. Its release was followed by the band's fifth studio album Undark, captured live in one take by engineer Reuben Taylor in Edinburgh. After many years as a trio, Cantrip recently welcomed the addition of White. The quartet formation has taken the band's sound to new heights of joy, mastery, and scintillating music. Their newest album Fire and Wine is set for release in fall of 2026.

With a vocal and instrumental blend that has been dubbed 'outstanding' and 'meticulous', the members of Low Lily come together to create a Signature Sound that has captivated audiences throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Low Lily is the colloquial name for the Trout Lily, a wildflower that grows in the northeast and in regions further afield. Like its namesake, Low Lily the band has been blooming across the musical landscape since 2015- throughout the northeast and beyond. Liz Simmons (guitar, banjo and vocals), Flynn Cohen (guitar, mandolin and vocals), and Lily Sexton (fiddle and vocals) blend their considerable individual talents into a stylistic bouquet of energetic fiddle music, introspective folk, bluegrass, and Americana. The trio has deep roots in the fiddle tune and singing traditions of North America and the Anglo-Celtic diaspora. Low Lily's recordings have received noteworthy attention with two #1 songs on international folk radio, two Independent Music Award wins. Their original song 'Hope Lingers On' (written by former band member Lissa Schneckenburger), has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.

www.cantrip-music.com

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