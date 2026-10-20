Photos: Brandon Jane to Release Covers EP STOLEN HORSES

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Nashville singer/songwriter Brandon Jane is set to release Stolen Horses, a five-song EP of reimagined covers lending tribute to the rock and country songs and artists who have inspired her. Stolen Horses features a twangy rendition of The Georgia Satellites' 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself' as well as Travis Tritt's 'Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),' Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings' 'Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,' Hal Ketchum's 'Small Town Saturday Night' and The Eagles' 'Desperado.' Stolen Horses will be available on October 23 and can be pre-saved here.

'I love country music, and I've been singing along to the boys' songs since I was knee-high, from the '70s, '80s and '90s' says Brandon. 'I always wondered what they'd sound like coming out of a woman's mouth, so I finally found out. I've been singing along to 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself' in the car my whole life, so when we started our wish list it was the first one I wrote down. Some songs you just don't have to think twice about.'

Brandon Jane doesn't set out to make 'perfect' country music. Instead, she writes homegrown songs about real life—embracing imperfections, celebrating unpredictability, and finding meaning in the chaos of being a wife and mother of three. The Mississippi-born, Tennessee-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist offers a refreshingly honest perspective on her 2026 independent full-length debut, Making Peace. Produced and co-written with GRAMMY Award–nominated producer—and husband—Kevin Kadish (Morgan Wallen, Meghan Trainor), this body of work is fearless, sharply funny, and deeply human.





































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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 06 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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