Photos: Brandon Jane to Release Covers EP STOLEN HORSES
The Tennessee-based artist reimagines classic rock and country songs that inspired her throughout her life.
Nashville singer/songwriter Brandon Jane is set to release Stolen Horses, a five-song EP of reimagined covers lending tribute to the rock and country songs and artists who have inspired her. Stolen Horses features a twangy rendition of The Georgia Satellites' 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself' as well as Travis Tritt's 'Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),' Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings' 'Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,' Hal Ketchum's 'Small Town Saturday Night' and The Eagles' 'Desperado.' Stolen Horses will be available on October 23 and can be pre-saved here.
'I love country music, and I've been singing along to the boys' songs since I was knee-high, from the '70s, '80s and '90s' says Brandon. 'I always wondered what they'd sound like coming out of a woman's mouth, so I finally found out. I've been singing along to 'Keep Your Hands to Yourself' in the car my whole life, so when we started our wish list it was the first one I wrote down. Some songs you just don't have to think twice about.'
Brandon Jane doesn't set out to make 'perfect' country music. Instead, she writes homegrown songs about real life—embracing imperfections, celebrating unpredictability, and finding meaning in the chaos of being a wife and mother of three. The Mississippi-born, Tennessee-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist offers a refreshingly honest perspective on her 2026 independent full-length debut, Making Peace. Produced and co-written with GRAMMY Award–nominated producer—and husband—Kevin Kadish (Morgan Wallen, Meghan Trainor), this body of work is fearless, sharply funny, and deeply human.
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